‘Dangal’ sisters Geeta and Babita Phogat’s cousin commits suicide after losing wrestling bout

There was some shocking news from the wrestling circuit as new about top Indian wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat’s cousin Ritika Phogat allegedly committed suicide on Thursday (March 18). According to news reports, Ritika took her own life after she allegedly lost a wrestling tournament final in Bharatpur on Wednesday. She was only 17 years of age.

Part of the famous Phogat family, Ritika was competing at the state-level sub-junior, junior women, and men wrestling tournament. Ritika lost the final, which was played on March 14, by 1 point and committed suicide after not being able to bear the loss.

Terrible news that we lost #RitikaPhogat who had a brilliant career ahead. The world has changed from where it was some decades ago. Athletes are facing pressures which were not there earlier. An essential part of their training should be to deal with these pressures. — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) March 18, 2021

Ritika had trained under Dronacharya Awardee Mahabir Singh Phogat, who was also reportedly present at the tournament. She was a student of the Mahabir Phogat Sports Academy.

Phogat sisters (Geeta and Babita) became a household name after winning Gold and Silver medals respectively in the 2010 Commonwealth Games held in New Delhi. Geeta was the first female wrestler from India to have won a gold medal in the CWG and even went on representing the nation in the 2012 London Olympics.

Later, their younger sister Ritu Phogat is a professional MMA (mixed martial arts) fighter and participates in the ONE Championship. Their cousin sister Vinesh Phogat is one of the best freestyle wrestlers in the world and a medal hopeful at the Tokyo Olympics.

According to Zee News sources, Ritika allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on Monday (March 15) night. A post mortem was conducted in Civil Hospital in Dadri.