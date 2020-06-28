Dustin Poirier bests Dan Hooker in thriller at UFC Fight Night

In a thrilling contest, Dustin Poirer defeated New Zealand's Dan Hooker in a tight unanimous decision at the UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Saturday (June 27).

The second round of the main event between Poirer and Hooker at the UFC's corporate gym was too intense with each fighter badly hurting the other with their full power.

The fight went in the fourth round, and Poirier tried several submissions before Hooker escaped. In the fifth round, Poirier looked more energetic than Hooker and he succeeded in winning on all three cards: 48-47, 48-47 and 48-46.

“It was a tough one,” Poirier said. “Dan came to fight. He's a tough guy. He's on the rise. He really thought he was going to get past me. I trusted in my team, in my skill and my work ethic.”

Poirier earned the interim lightweight title in 2019 after defeating Max Holloway. In 2019 September, he lost the belt to unbeaten champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and he then remained out of action for a long time due to a leg injury.

But on Saturday, Poirier looked in superb form as he looked quite comfortable against Hooker, the tough kickboxing star from New Zealand.

Here are the brief details of fights:

Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker

Result: Dustin Poirier defeated Dan Hooker via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-46)

Division: Lightweight

Mickey Gall vs Mike Perry

Result: Mike Perry defeated Mickey Gall via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Division: Welterweight

Jordan Griffin vs. Youssef Zalal

Result: Youssef Zalal defeated Jordan Griffin via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Division: Featherweight

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Kay Hansen

Result: Kay Hansen def. Jinh Yu Frey via submission (armbar) – Round 3, 2:26

Division: Women’s strawweight

Tanner Boser vs. Philipe Lins

Result: Tanner Boser def. Philipe Lins via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:41

Division: Heavyweight

Luis Pena vs. Khama Worthy

Result: Khama Worthy def. Luis Pena via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 2:53

Division: Lightweight

Julian Erosa vs. Sean Woodson

Result: Julian Erosa def. Sean Woodson via submission (D’Arce choke) – Round 3, 2:44

Division: 150-pound catchweight

Takashi Sato vs. Jason Witt

Result: Takashi Sato def. Jason Witt via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:48

Division: Welterweight

Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus

Result: Brendan Allen def. Kyle Daukaus via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27)

Division: Middleweight

Maurice Greene vs. Gian Villante

Result: Maurice Greene def. Gian Villante via submission (arm triangle) – Round 3, 3:44

Division: Heavyweight