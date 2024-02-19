Highlights, IND(8) - ESP(7), FIH Pro League 2024 Hockey Score: India Beat Spain In Penalty Shootout
LIVE Updates | India Vs Spain (IND VS ESP), FIH Pro League 2024 Hockey Match LIVE Scorecard: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela ready for Hockey action.
India's men Hockey team will once again be in action and this time they will face Spain in their fixture of the FIH Men's Pro League 2023-24 on Monday night in Rourkela. India were demolished by Australia in their previous game and will look to bounce back in this contest as they were undisputed before the loss in last game. Spain is not an easy unit to deal with and the hosts will surely get tested to the limits. India have three wins of the four games they have played so far.
LIVE IND vs ESP Hockey: India
In the end it is Sreejesh, the goalkeeper who saves it for India and Miralles is the Spaniard who will be blamed for this loss. India win 8-7.
IND 2 - 2 ESP (Penalty Shootout score - 8 - 7)
LIVE IND vs ESP Hockey: 5-5 in penalties
We go to sudden death now as both teams score the first five for their ends. Let's see who gives up first now.
IND 2 (5) - 2 (5) ESP
LIVE IND vs ESP Hockey: Thrilling contest
First India get a pc and then back to back penalty corners for Spain. What a thrilling Hockey game we are having in this fourth quarter now.
IND 2 - 2 ESP
LIVE India vs Spain: PC for India
India win a penalty corner but captain Harmanpreet Singh fails to convert it. It is a tight affair at the moment with the scores levelled at the moment.
IND 2 - 2 ESP
LIVE India vs Spain: Goal!
India score and equalise with a goal from Abhishek who hits a heavy one on the rebound of the PC. Spain finally lose the control of this game.
IND 2 - 2 ESP
LIVE IND vs ESP Hockey: Half Time
India trail at the half-time whistle as Spain have a one goal cushion. Two penalty corners for Spain and two goals for them.
IND 1 - 2 ESP
LIVE IND vs ESP Hockey: Pressure on India
The pressure is certainly on India as Spain keep their one goal lead and the ball in most the second quarter. India waiting for a counter attack to happen.
IND 1 - 2 ESP
LIVE IND vs ESP Hockey: Goal!
Spain have taken the lead and it is not looking good for India at the moment. The visitors are in complete control of this contest at the moment.
IND 1 - 2 ESP
LIVE IND vs ESP Hockey: Two goals in no time
Just two minutes off the clock and we already have two goals in this contest from each team. First India take lead and Spain back a minute later with another one.
IND 1 - 1 ESP
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Spain Hockey game. The action has begun and the hosts are looking keen on taking an early lead.
IND 0 - 0 ESP
LIVE IND vs ESP Hockey: Harmanpreet on facing Spain
"Spain and all the other teams here are hard to play against. In addition to our first match with Spain, we learned a lot from our matches against Australia and the Netherlands and the game against Ireland was tough as well. For us, these are major matches before the Paris 2024 Olympics, the team has performed well so far and we are keen to take on Spain again in Rourkela to further test ourselves," Harmanpreet said of his team's performance in the Pro League so far.
LIVE India vs Spain Hockey Match: India ready for action
India ready for action as they face Spain in their next Hockey game of the FIH Pro League. The game will begin at 7:30 PM (IST) in India.
LIVE FIH Pro League IND vs ESP: Match Timings
The India vs Spain Hockey match will begin at 7:30 PM (IST) in India. Hosts will look to win this one and get back to winning ways like they were before the game against Australia.
LIVE IND vs ESP: Livestreaming Details
India will face Spain in FIH Hockey Pro League. Checkout the livestreaming details of the match in the link below.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Spain Hockey match in the FIH Pro League 2024 fixture. Captain Harmanpreet Singh and co will look to win tonight in style.