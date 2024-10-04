Hockey India League Set To Return After Long Gap Of Seven Years

The Hockey India League (HIL) is officially making its comeback after a seven-year hiatus, with the much-anticipated tournament set to take place from late December 2024 to early February 2025. This edition of the HIL, sanctioned by the International Hockey Federation (FIH), will feature both men's and women's competitions for the first time in its history. Eight men's teams and six women's teams will compete, marking a significant milestone in Indian sports.

The simultaneous running of both the Men's and Women's HIL highlights Hockey India's forward-thinking approach to promoting women's hockey. This move is part of a broader effort to expand the talent pool of female players in the country, giving them equal visibility and prominence. The player auction for the league is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on October 13, 14, and 15.

Hockey India has consistently worked to maintain equality between the Men's and Women's national teams, ensuring they receive the same facilities, international exposure, and financial rewards. This includes equal prize money for international victories, which has played a key role in boosting the morale of female athletes and inspiring future generations.

FIH President Dilip Kumar Tirkey expressed his excitement about the league's return, sharing on social media: "After seven long years, the Hockey India League is back, bigger and better. Eight men's teams and six women's teams will now compete side by side, reflecting our commitment to providing equal opportunities for all players. This is more than just a league—it's where dreams are realized, and the future of Indian hockey is shaped."