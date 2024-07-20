How Much Money Has Sports Ministry Spent On Neeraj Chopra And More For Paris Olympics 2024?
Paris Olympics 2024: How much has Sports Ministry spent on athletes ahead of the mega event?
India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu and many other top athletes from the country are sponsored by the Indian Sports Ministry so that they fully focus on their game to bring glory to the nation. Many top athletes have been training outside of India to be at their A-game at the Paris Olympics 2024.
The Sports Ministry has spend good amount of money for the training and preparation of athletes who are top medal contenders in their game. India will take part in 16 sports during the event with 117 athletes and 140 support ready to travel to Europe.
Here's a look at how much the Sports Ministry has invented in the Indian athletes taking part in the Olympics...
Indian men’s hockey team
Training base: SAI NCOE Bengaluru
Total amount: Rs 41.81 crore
Neeraj Chopra
Athletics
Training base: SAI NSNIS Patiala/Europe
Total Amount: Rs 5.72 crore
Badminton men’s doubles
Training base: Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy, Hyderabad, Telangana
Total amount: Rs 5.62 crore
PV Sindhu
Badminton
Training base: Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, Bengaluru
Total Amount: Rs 3.13 crore
S Mirabai Chanu
Weightlifting
Training Base: SAI NSNIS Patiala
Total Amount: Rs 2.74 crore
Anish Bhanwala
Shooting
Training base: SAI Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, New Delhi. (Paris 2024 Olympics: Indian Schedules, Fixtures, Dates, Timing)
Total Amount: Rs 2.41 crore
Manu Bhaker
Shooting
Training base: SAI Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, New Delhi
Total Amount: Rs 1.68 crore
Aman Sehrawat
Wrestling
Training Base: Chhatrasal Stadium, Delhi
Total Amount: Rs 56.50 lakh
20-year-old Aman Sehrawat is India’s only male wrestler at the Paris Olympics.
Antim Panghal
Wrestling
Training Base: SAI STC, Hisar, Haryana
Total Amount: Rs 66.55 lakh
Vinesh Phogat
Wrestling
Training Base: Pratap School, Kharkhoda, Haryana
Total Amount: Rs 70.45 lakh
The Paris Olympics 2024 will begin on 26th of July but the archers will be in action on July 25 for the ranking round. Multiple Indian athletes will be in action on July 27 as well after the opening ceremony the day before that.
