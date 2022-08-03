NewsOther Sports
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

India vs Canada Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Women’s Hockey Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs CAN Live on TV and online

Check India women vs Canada women hockey match in Commonwealth Games 2022 live streaming and live telecast details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 12:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau

India women hockey team will take on Canada in their fourth match of the women’s hockey competition at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Wednesday (August 3). India are in third place currently, level on 6 points with 2nd placed Canada and must win this game if they hope to qualify for the semifinal stage.

The Indian team suffered their first loss at the hands of group toppers England on Tuesday (August 2), going down 1-3. Giselle Ansley (3') Tess Howard (40'), Hannah Martin (53') found the back of the net for England, meanwhile, Vandana Katariya (60') was the only scorer for India.

The English side started the game aggressively and earned back-to-back Penalty Corners in the second minute of the first quarter. Giselle Ansley converted the second Penalty Corner and helped England take the lead at 1-0 in the third minute. Soon after, Salima Tete made a fantastic run in the right flank, but she couldn't find the back of the net.

It was a disappointing outing for India who entered the match with revenge on their mind as England defeated them in the bronze medal match in the 2018 CWG edition by a 6-0 margin, denying them a podium finish.

It is also the same English side, which had dashed India's medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics last year, beating them 4-3 in the bronze medal play-off match.

Prior to this outing, the Indians had registered back-to-back victories – 5-0 over Ghana and 3-1 against Wales – in their first two Pool A matches.

When will India vs Canada Women’s hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 match be played?

The India vs Canada Women’s hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played on Wednesday (August 3).

What time does India vs Canada Women’s hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 match start?

The India vs Canada Women’s hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Canada Women’s hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 match be played?

The India vs Canada Women’s hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre, Birmingham.

Which channel will broadcast India vs Canada Women’s hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 match in India?

The India vs Canada Women’s hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 match will broadcast on Sony Six Network and DD Network in India.

Where can I watch the live streaming of India vs Canada Women’s hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 match in India?

The live streaming of India vs Canada Women’s hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.

