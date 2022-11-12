topStoriesenglish
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS VS DABANG DELHI 2022

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch JAI vs DEL online and on TV channel?

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi, LIVE Streaming Details: Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 all you need to know. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 03:17 PM IST

Jaipur Pink Panthers will be looking to bounce back after suffering a defeat last night. The Season 1 champions are third on the points table with seven wins and five losses this season. Arjun Deshwal was on fire once again last night as has been the case throughout the campaign. He’s managed 135 raid points this season but needs more help in attack from the likes of Rahul Chaudhari (35 raid points), V Ajith Kumar (32 raid points) and Bhavani Rajput (29 raid points). In defence, Ankush has been their best performer with 44 tackle points, while Sunil Kumar and Sahul Kumar have chipped in with 36 and 16 tackle points respectively.

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi K.C. brought an end to their winless run in their previous game. Naveen Kumar has been a force to reckon with for Dabang Delhi K.C. and is the best raider in the league so far with 146 raid points. Ashu Malik has played second fiddle to the Naveen Express while amassing 90 raid points, while Manjeet has also looked good for his 51 raid points. As far as their defence goes, Vishal and Krishan have been their top tacklers with 30 and 27 tackle points respectively. Ravi Kumar and Vijay Kumar have also contributed in defence with 19 and 15 tackle points respectively. 

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi head-to-head

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi K.C. have squared off in 19 matches. Out of which, Jaipur Pink Panthers have won 10 matches, whereas Dabang Delhi K.C. have won seven games. Two matches ended in ties.   

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi will be played on Saturday, November 12.

Where will the match between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi will be played at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune.

When will the match between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi Dream11 Team

DEF: Vishal Lather, Vijay Kumar, Ankush Rathee

ALL: V Ajith Kumar, Ashu Malik

RAI: Naveen Kumar, Arjun Deshwal

Captain options – Naveen Kumar, Ankush Rathee

Vice captain options – Arjun Deshwal, Vishal Lather

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi Predicted Playing 7 

Dabang Delhi Playing 7

1. Ashu Malik

2. Naveen Kumar

3. Manjeet Sharma

4. Vishal Lather

5. Krishan Dhull

6. Vijay Kumar

7. Ravi Kumar

Jaipur Pink Panthers Playing 7

1. Arjun Deshwal

2. V Ajith Kumar

3. Bhavani Rajput

4. Ankush Rathee

5. Sahul Kumar

6. Abhishek KS

7. Sunil Kumar

