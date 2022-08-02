NewsOther Sports
CWG 2022: India women create HISTORY! Gold is country's first-ever medal in Lawn Bowls

India women's Lawn Bowls team won their first ever medal in the history of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) Birmingham

  • India won it's first ever medal in history at the Games
  • India faced South Africa women in the final of Lawn Bowls

The Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 continues to get better and better for India as the Women's team in Lawn Bowls won their first medal in the history of the games on Tuesday (August 2). After an intruiging final against South Africa, Team India won gold beating their opponents 17-10.

The Indian team - Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Rupa Rani Tirkey and Nayanmani Saikia secured the silver medal beating New Zealand 16-13 in a thrilling semi-final contest between the nations. Notably, the CWG 2022 Lawn Bowl Women's team of India have written their names in the history books with securing country's first ever medal in the sport. (CWG 2022: Manika Batra's TT team faces yet another CONTROVERSY as men's coach S Raman seen courtside, read full story HERE)

Scenes were not pretty in the semi-finals as they were losing 1-6 to New Zealand at moment but cameback into the contest taking a 7-6 lead later on. Then they took a 10-7 lead against the Kiwis and it looked like the final is not so far for them. Then again, New Zealand took charge with 13-12 lead but India bounced back strongly to clinch the win.

So far, India had confirmed three gold medals won by Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli. At the moment, India have now won ten medals at CWG 2022 in Birmingham and are still in contest for more today as Badminton final, Table Tennis final are taking place at Birmingham as you read this piece.

The Women's cricket team are also expected to clinch a medal for their country as they have defeated Pakistan in their second clash at the CWG 2022. 

