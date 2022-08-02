Success trickled in from the most unexpected corner for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Tuesday when an unknown unit of four women assured the country of a historic medal in rarely followed lawn bowls while judokas added two medals to country’s tally after weightlifter Ajay Singh drew a blank but Harjinder Kaur managed to bring home a third bronze and 7th medal for India from weightlifting events. Coming together from as diverse fields as police, teaching and administration, the quartet of Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia, finally have something to answer back to naysayers.

The lawn bowls team will be gunning for historic gold medal when they face South Africa in the Women’s Fours final on Tuesday (August 2). India women hockey team will take on England in their next Pool A clash while the India, who are the defending men’s champion in Table Tennis, will face Singapore in the gold medal match. The Indian badminton team will also vie for gold as they face Malaysia in the Mixed Team finals.

FINAL BOUND!



Our Men's #TableTennis team have made it to the final of #CWG2022 following a hard-fought 3-0 win against Nigeria in Semis @HarmeetDesai /@sathiyantt (MD), @sharathkamal1 (MS) & Sathiyan (MS) have sealed the victory for



Up against in FINAL on 3rd Aug pic.twitter.com/5ioyX781vQ — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 1, 2022

Here is the complete India schedule (in IST)…

Badminton

Mixed Team Finals – India vs Malaysia (10 pm)

Lawn Bowls

Women

Women’s Fours Gold medal match – India vs South Africa -- (4.15 PM)

Pair Round 1 - (1 PM)

Triples Round 1 - (1 PM)

Men

Singles round 1 - (4.15 pm)

Four round 1 - (8.45 pm)

Triples round 2 - (8.45 pm)

Table Tennis

Men’s Team Gold medal match – India vs Singapore (6 pm)

Swimming

Men

200m backstroke - heat 2 Srihari Natraj (3.04 pm)

1500m freestyle - heat 1 - Advait Page (4.10 pm)

1500m freestyle - heat 2 - Kushagra Rawat (4.28 pm)

Artistic Gymnastics

Men

Vault final - Satyajit Mondal - 5.30 pm

Parallel Bars finals - Saif Sadak Tamboli (6.35 pm)

Boxing

63.5kg-67 kg (welterweight) - round of 16 - Rohit Tokas (11.45 pm)

Hockey

Women's Pool A - India versus England - (06.30 pm)

Athletics

Men

Long Jump qualifying round - M Sreeshankar, Muhammad Anees Yahiya - (2.30 pm)

High jump qualifying round - Tejaswini Shakar - 12.03 am (Wednesday)

Women

Discus throw final - Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon - 12.52 am (Wednesday)

Squash

Women’s singles plate semi-finals - Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla - 8.30 pm

Men’s singles semi-final - Saurav Ghosal 9.15 pm

Weightlifting

Women 76kg - Punam Yadav (2 pm)

87 kg - Usha Bannaur NK - (11 pm)