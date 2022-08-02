Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule Day 5: India eye medals rush from Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis and badminton teams
India Women's Fours team will battle South Africa for gold medal in the Lawn Bowls event while men's table tennis and badminton teams are also in the final on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2022.
Success trickled in from the most unexpected corner for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Tuesday when an unknown unit of four women assured the country of a historic medal in rarely followed lawn bowls while judokas added two medals to country’s tally after weightlifter Ajay Singh drew a blank but Harjinder Kaur managed to bring home a third bronze and 7th medal for India from weightlifting events. Coming together from as diverse fields as police, teaching and administration, the quartet of Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia, finally have something to answer back to naysayers.
The lawn bowls team will be gunning for historic gold medal when they face South Africa in the Women’s Fours final on Tuesday (August 2). India women hockey team will take on England in their next Pool A clash while the India, who are the defending men’s champion in Table Tennis, will face Singapore in the gold medal match. The Indian badminton team will also vie for gold as they face Malaysia in the Mixed Team finals.
FINAL BOUND!
Our Men's #TableTennis team have made it to the final of #CWG2022 following a hard-fought 3-0 win against Nigeria in Semis @HarmeetDesai /@sathiyantt (MD), @sharathkamal1 (MS) & Sathiyan (MS) have sealed the victory for
Here is the complete India schedule (in IST)…
Badminton
Mixed Team Finals – India vs Malaysia (10 pm)
Lawn Bowls
Women
Women’s Fours Gold medal match – India vs South Africa -- (4.15 PM)
Pair Round 1 - (1 PM)
Triples Round 1 - (1 PM)
Men
Singles round 1 - (4.15 pm)
Four round 1 - (8.45 pm)
Triples round 2 - (8.45 pm)
Table Tennis
Men’s Team Gold medal match – India vs Singapore (6 pm)
Swimming
Men
200m backstroke - heat 2 Srihari Natraj (3.04 pm)
1500m freestyle - heat 1 - Advait Page (4.10 pm)
1500m freestyle - heat 2 - Kushagra Rawat (4.28 pm)
Artistic Gymnastics
Men
Vault final - Satyajit Mondal - 5.30 pm
Parallel Bars finals - Saif Sadak Tamboli (6.35 pm)
Boxing
63.5kg-67 kg (welterweight) - round of 16 - Rohit Tokas (11.45 pm)
Hockey
Women's Pool A - India versus England - (06.30 pm)
Athletics
Men
Long Jump qualifying round - M Sreeshankar, Muhammad Anees Yahiya - (2.30 pm)
High jump qualifying round - Tejaswini Shakar - 12.03 am (Wednesday)
Women
Discus throw final - Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon - 12.52 am (Wednesday)
Squash
Women’s singles plate semi-finals - Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla - 8.30 pm
Men’s singles semi-final - Saurav Ghosal 9.15 pm
Weightlifting
Women 76kg - Punam Yadav (2 pm)
87 kg - Usha Bannaur NK - (11 pm)
