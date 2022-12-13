Highlights - Bengaluru Bulls 24-56 Dabang Delhi KC, 1st PKL 9 Eliminator 2022: Bengaluru Bulls trounce Dabang Delhi to seal semifinal date with Jaipur Pink Panthers

Third-placed Bengaluru Bulls, who have previously defeated sixth-placed Dabang Delhi K.C. twice this season, are certain that they can defeat the team. With 257 raid points, Bharat has been a model player for the Bulls and their talisman. The seasoned Vikash Kandola and Neeraj Narwal have each scored 117 and 88 raid points in support of him, and Sachin Narwal has contributed 37 raid points. With 63 tackle points, Saurabh Nandal has led the Bulls' defensive effort. Mahender Singh and Aman have each provided 54 and 41 tackle points.

On the league stage points table, Dabang Delhi K.C. earned a spot in the playoffs by finishing sixth. The reigning champions have been topped by Naveen Kumar, who has 246 raid points. Ashu Malik, who has 138 raid points, assisted the attack on him. With 68 and 59 raid points, respectively, Vijay Malik and Manjeet have also contributed. Vishal has accumulated 58 tackle points, making him the best performer for Dabang Delhi K.C. in defence. Additionally, they have defenders like Krishan (34 tackle points), Sandeep Dhull (30 tackle points), and Amit Hooda (29 tackle points) who have distinguished themselves.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi K.C. head-to-head

There have been 19 games between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi K.C. Dabang Delhi K.C. had nine victories, compared to Bengaluru Bulls' eight victories. There were ties in two of the games.