topStoriesenglish
NewsOther Sports
BENGALURU BULLS VS DABANG DELHI 1ST ELIMINATOR MATCH

Highlights - Bengaluru Bulls 24-56 Dabang Delhi KC, 1st PKL 9 Eliminator 2022: Bengaluru Bulls trounce Dabang Delhi to seal semifinal date with Jaipur Pink Panthers

BLR Vs DEL, 1st Playoff Match Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 2022 LIVE Score and Updates: Vikash Kandola VS Naveen Kumar

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 09:29 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Highlights - Bengaluru Bulls 24-56 Dabang Delhi KC, 1st PKL 9 Eliminator 2022: Bengaluru Bulls trounce Dabang Delhi to seal semifinal date with Jaipur Pink Panthers
LIVE Blog

Third-placed Bengaluru Bulls, who have previously defeated sixth-placed Dabang Delhi K.C. twice this season, are certain that they can defeat the team. With 257 raid points, Bharat has been a model player for the Bulls and their talisman. The seasoned Vikash Kandola and Neeraj Narwal have each scored 117 and 88 raid points in support of him, and Sachin Narwal has contributed 37 raid points. With 63 tackle points, Saurabh Nandal has led the Bulls' defensive effort. Mahender Singh and Aman have each provided 54 and 41 tackle points.

Also Read: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Eliminator 1, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch BAN vs DEL online and on TV channel?

On the league stage points table, Dabang Delhi K.C. earned a spot in the playoffs by finishing sixth. The reigning champions have been topped by Naveen Kumar, who has 246 raid points. Ashu Malik, who has 138 raid points, assisted the attack on him. With 68 and 59 raid points, respectively, Vijay Malik and Manjeet have also contributed. Vishal has accumulated 58 tackle points, making him the best performer for Dabang Delhi K.C. in defence. Additionally, they have defenders like Krishan (34 tackle points), Sandeep Dhull (30 tackle points), and Amit Hooda (29 tackle points) who have distinguished themselves.

Also Read: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Eliminator 2, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch UP vs TAN online and on TV channel?

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi K.C. head-to-head

There have been 19 games between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi K.C. Dabang Delhi K.C. had nine victories, compared to Bengaluru Bulls' eight victories. There were ties in two of the games.

13 December 2022
20:43 PM

This is it from the first eliminator of Pro Kabaddi League 2022. For second game between UP vs Tamil follow the link
Click

20:14 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC

Confidence-boosting win for Bengaluru Bulls as they thrash former champions Dabang Delhi KC by a huge margin in the first eliminator of PKL 2022. Vikash Kandola and Bharat were the star raiders for Bulls. With this win, they enter the semifinal of the PKL 2022.

 

20:13 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC

20:07 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC

19:58 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC

Live Score Bengaluru Bulls 31-14 Dabang Delhi KC

19:54 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC

Naveen Kumar has failed in the first half and the defence is also not working which means that Bengaluru Bulls take huge 17 points lead in the first half of the 1st eliminator.

Live Score Bengaluru Bulls 31-14 Dabang Delhi KC

19:49 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC

19:31 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC

19:28 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: All eyes on Naveen Kumar

19:26 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Fan Battle

19:09 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Final 6

16:56 PM

LIVE India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Weather Update

In Bangladesh, the "country of six seasons," it is currently winter season there. The five-day Test is therefore unlikely to be impacted by the weather in any way. Furthermore, it is expected that the temperature in Chattogram would be approximately 28 degrees on Wednesday. According to the Weather Channel, winds will blow at a speed of about 10 to 15 km/h during game time. There will be 65% humidity in the air in Chattogram at the time of the local match (9:30 PM BST). Around the venue, no rain is expected.

Additionally, Thursday and Friday will have generally clear skies. But the weather is expected to be partly cloudy on the fourth and fifth days of the game (Saturday and Sunday). On either of the gamedays, no rain has been forecasted, though. Generally speaking, there won't be any weather delays during the Bangladesh vs. India Test match.

16:49 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC in Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Elimitaor 2. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the game.

bengaluru bulls vs dabang delhi 1st eliminator matchbengaluru bulls vs dabang delhi 1st playoffvivo pro kabaddi 2022bengaluru bulls squad 2022dabang delhi squad 2022pkl season 9 2022 schedulevivo pkl schedule season 9PKL match Live Scorebengaluru bulls vs dabang delhi live scorebengaluru bulls vs dabang delhi dream 11 predictionBLR Vs DEL live scoreBLR Vs DEL live streamingBLR Vs DEL match tv channel

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!
DNA Video
DNA: Why crowd management of IGI airport failed
Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status