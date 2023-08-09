Highlights | India (4) - Pakistan (0), Asia Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Highlights: India Continue Winning Momentum, Beat Pakistan 4-0
LIVE Updates | India Vs Pakistan, Asia Champions Trophy 2023 2022-23 Hockey LIVE Scorecard: Harmanpreet Singh-led India will look to continue winning momentum
Trending Photos
India take on Pakistan in their fifth and last match of the first round. The Harmanpreet Singh-led squad are at the top of the standings after 4 games, having won 3 contests while one match ended in a draw. India are in good form at the moment. They beat Malayia and then South Korea convincingly and are start as favourites against Pakistan. On the other hand, Pakistan have won just one match out of 4 they have played so far, one two ending in a draw while they lost one. They will be hoping to win today to ensure their qualification into the next round. The top four teams play the semi-finals.
However, Indian team has played the best hockey in the tournament so far and will be a tough challenge for lower-ranked Pakistan, who are playing their first interantional tournament of 2023.
Follow LIVE Updates From India Vs Pakistan Hockey Match Here
Thanks everyone for joining in our coverage of India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey match. Join us for our LIVE coverage of India's semifinal match on Friday.
LIVE IND vs PAK: India continue winning momentum
Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Shri M.K Stalin was presented with the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 trophy by FIH President Dato Tayyab Ikram, Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey, Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh, Hockey India Treasurer Sekar J Manoharan in the the presence of Hon'ble Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin and Ravichandran Ashwin and a sapling was presented as a part of Give back to the forest initiative by FIH.
Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Shri M.K Stalin was presented with the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 trophy by FIH President Dato Tayyab Ikram, Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey, Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh, Hockey India… pic.twitter.com/PmKFHB4hcO
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 9, 2023
LIVE IND vs PAK: India secretary speaks on Pakistan travel
Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh on Wednesday suggested that if the Pakistan hockey team can come to India for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai, then the Men in Blue should also tour their neighbouring country.
LIVE IND vs PAK: Match report
Harmanpreet handed India the lead converting the team's first penalty corner with a powerful low flick to the left of Pakistan goalkeeper Akmal Hussain just at the stroke of the first quarter. Read full match report here.
LIVE IND vs PAK: India win 4-0
Goal scorers for India today: Harmanpreet Singh scored twice with Jugraj Singh and Akashdeep Singh getting a goal, each at the the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.
LIVE IND vs PAK: India win
In the end, the home team won convincingly. With four victories in five games, the team finishes first in its group and with 13 points overall. Next up for Pakistan will be the playoff for fifth place. In the first half, Harmanpreet Singh got things going by scoring twice. Before Akashdeep's deflected goal in the final period, Jugraj Singh added the third goal and completed the scoring.
India 4 -0 Pakistan
LIVE IND vs PAK Hockey match: Fourth Quarter underway
Nilakanta's aerial is played by Manpreet on the Pakistani circle's right side. Sukhjeet scores after Nilakanta traps it and shoots at goal. However, the umpire calls the goal back after observing the ball leave Sukhjeet's hand.
India 3 - 0 Pakistan
India Vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE: India continue to lead
Akashdeep Singh had a horrible miss in the dying minutes of Q1. Pakistan missed to convert a PC too. India and Pakistan could have had scored a goal each in the last stages of the third quarter. India lead with 15 minutes more remainig in the match.
India 3-0 Pakistan
India vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE Updates: India bossing the game
India making several entries into the Pakistan circle. Pakistan have been under pressure throughout the quarter. Harman scored a field goal but the umpire took a review and it was a dangerous ball called by videi umpire so no goal called.
India 3-0 Pakistan
IND vs PAK LIVE: GOALLLL!
Jugraj Singh scores, his second of the tournament and the first against Pakistan. India convert another PC. Got five so far and converted three. Brilliant performance. Pakistan pushed on back foot. Backs to the wall.
India 3-0 Pakistan
IND vs PAK LIVE Hockey: Start of third quarter
The third quarter begis with India on top. India's lead of 2-0 means Pakistan start under pressure. Pakistan need to pull off a comeback from somewhere.
IND vs PAK ACT 2023 Hockey LIVE: India on top at half-time
Plenty of drama in the last minutes of the second quarter as India got two back to back penalty corners. The second PC attempt too faltered by India. They reviews for a possible penalty stroke. But the TV umpire denied it and India also lost the referral. At half time, India 2-0 up. Both via PCs. By Harmanpreet.
India 2-0 Pakistan
IND vs PAK Hockey: India Strengthen Lead In 2nd Quarter
GOAL! India score again as captain Harmanpreet converts another PC. India have converted both the PCs they have got so far. Pakistan in all sorts of trouble now.
India 2-0 Pakistan
LIVE India vs Pakistan Hockey Match: Second quarter begins
The second quarter begins and it is India who are controling the game. Amit Rohidas has been brilliant to takcle attack from Pakistan. Mandeep with a good run, tried to get a PC but failed.
India 1-0 Pakistan
IND vs PAK Hockey LIVE: India Convert OC
GOAL! India get 1-0 up. Harmanpreet Singh converts PC. Pakistan raised an objection but has no referral left. Green card for Pakistan captain Bhutta for applying pressure on umpire. Pakistan suddenly losing the plot. India score in dying seconds of first quarter. End of the first quarter and India the happy side. Pakistan will be player short at the start of Q2.
IND 1-0 PAK
IND vs PAK Asian Champions Trophy 2023 LIVE: Pakistan playing well
This is good hockey from Pakistan who have not allowed India to be on the attack consistently. As the match progresses, the energy levels will go down. And then, it will be interesting to see how Pakistan go. Pakistan have lost their one referral in Q1.
IND 0-0 PAK
India vs Pakistan Hockey: Opportunity lost
Mandeep with a beautiful long pass, gets into the Pakistanin circle but takes a bit too much time to get the ball in. India now looking in better shape.
India 0-0 Pakistan
IND vs PAK Hockey LIVE: India Survive Early Scare
Pakistan netted but the review denied them a goal. They got the PC though as India keeper Pathak fouled over there while saving the ball. Pathak then saved the PC too. India undented. But need to be on the ball now. Pakistan playing well here.
IND 0-0 PAK In Q1
India vs Pakistan Hocket ACT 2023 LIVE: Match begins
We are done with the national anthems and the warm-up small session. Match begins. Let's see who scores the first goal and how quickly.
IND Vs PAK LIVE: Lineups are out
Check out the starting XI of India and Pakistan in crucial Asian Champions Trophy 2023 LIVE:
A subcontinental showdown_
__ India and __ Pakistan battle for hockey supremacy in a game of pride and passion!#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HACT2023@CMO_Odisha @CMOTamilnadu @asia_hockey @FIH_Hockey @IndiaSports @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/Rjb8AiKEdc
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 9, 2023
IND vs PAK LIVE: Minutes Away From Push-Back
India and Pakistan hockey teams are out in the middle for the national anthems. We just minutes away from the live action. Watch this space for live updates.
LIVE IND vs PAK: Action to begin
Chennai is all set for action as the India vs Pakistan Hockey match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 is set to begin at 830 PM (IST).
This crowd is ecstatic for Hockey. You have to be here to feel the energy. #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HACT2023 pic.twitter.com/WWemOp2EVP
Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 9, 2023
LIVE IND vs PAK: Pakistan fighting
Pakistan hockey team are currently fighting for a top four spot which will determine their future in the tournament.
"We are looking forward to the battle. Unfortunately, we are in a situation where a win is important for us. We are a young side. It is good learning for us. We played attacking hockey against China and won." - Pakistan skipper Umar Bhutta.
LIVE IND vs PAK Hockey match: Can India continue winning run
India have been dominant in their tournament so far and now they face Pakistan in another important clash. Can the Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian hockey team get the job done.
LIVE IND vs PAK Hockey match: Match to begin soon
The India vs Pakistan hockey clash is about to begin soon. Japan have booked their slot in the semifinals after beating China 2-1 in their encounter.
Snapshot Showcase
Catching the Essence of the Battle Between Japan and China!
Japan 2-1 China #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HACT2023@CMO_Odisha @CMOTamilnadu @asia_hockey @Media_SAI @sports_odisha pic.twitter.com/2rJKbz96nq
Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 9, 2023
LIVE IND vs PAK Hockey: Probable Starting XIs
IND: Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak (GK), Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh.
PAK: Akmal Hussain, Ahtisham Aslam, Aqael Ahmad, Arshad Liaqat, Abdul Rana, Abdul Shahid, Zikriya Hayat, Usama Bashir, Umar Bhutta, Muhammad Khan, Abdul Rehman.
LIVE India vs Pakistan: Tough test
As India look to continue their winning momentum under the leadership of captain Harmanpreet Singh. The Indian hockey team face Pakistan in what will be a tough test.
LIVE IND vs PAK: Japan ahead vs China
Japan have scored first goal against China to book their spot in the semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.
Here's the lineup for today's opening match Japan vs China
A win for Japan will write their name in the semifinal scroll.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HACT2023@CMO_Odisha @Media_SAI @asia_hockey @sports_odisha @CMOTamilnadu pic.twitter.com/w39Px5tskI
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 9, 2023
LIVE India vs Pakistan Hockey: Chennai set for action
Chennai is set for action between India and Pakistan. It is expected to be a high voltage clash between the two nations given their history in sports.
IND vs PAK Hockey LIVE: India's Journey So Far
India started off the tournament with a 7-2 win over China.
India then drew 1-1 with Japan.
India blanked Malaysia 5-0 next.
South Korea lost 2-3 to India.
IND vs PAK LIVE: India Hockey Squad for Asian Champions Trophy 2023
Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh.
Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi
IND vs PAK Asian Champions Trophy: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The live streaming of India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be available on Fancode in India. The India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.
Asian Champions Trophy IND vs PAK LIVE: Clash of the Titans
Big day in hockey today as arch-rivals India and Pakistan take each other on in their last match of the first round. A lot at stake for Pakistan as a loss today can result in them losing a chance to get into the semis. Watch this space for all latest updates from the match.