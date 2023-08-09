Highlights | India (4) - Pakistan (0), Asia Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Highlights: India Continue Winning Momentum, Beat Pakistan 4-0

India take on Pakistan in their fifth and last match of the first round. The Harmanpreet Singh-led squad are at the top of the standings after 4 games, having won 3 contests while one match ended in a draw. India are in good form at the moment. They beat Malayia and then South Korea convincingly and are start as favourites against Pakistan. On the other hand, Pakistan have won just one match out of 4 they have played so far, one two ending in a draw while they lost one. They will be hoping to win today to ensure their qualification into the next round. The top four teams play the semi-finals.

However, Indian team has played the best hockey in the tournament so far and will be a tough challenge for lower-ranked Pakistan, who are playing their first interantional tournament of 2023.

