The Hayward Field in Oregon, USA, is all set to host the World Athletics Championships 2022. The tournament will begin on July 15 and end on July 24. The Indian contingent will be headlined by Neeraj Chopra, who is India's first Olympic athletics gold medalist in Tokyo 2020. The Indian contingent consists of Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), Kamalpreet Kaur (discus throw), Priyanka Goswami (20km race walk), Murali Sreeshankar (lengthy jump), Jeswin Aldrin (lengthy jump), Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase) and Seema Punia (discus throw). With the experienced players in the contingent, this is India's best chance of making WAC 2022 a memorable outing. India won one medal at the WAC, with Anju Bobby George winning a bronze medal in the 2003 version in Paris.

Here’s a look at Indian athletes who will be taking part in the World Athletics Championships 2022…



Neeraj Chopra – Men’s Javelin Throw

Rohit Yadav – Men’s Javelin Throw

Annu Rani – Women’s Javelin Throw

Tajinderpal Singh Toor – Men’s Shot Put

Priyanka Goswami – Women’s 20km Race Walk

Sandeep Kumar – Men’s 20km Race Walk

Murali Sreeshankar – Men’s Long jump

Muhammed Anees Yahiya – Men’s Long Jump

Jeswin Aldrin – Men’s Long Jump

Abdulla Aboobacker – Men’s Triple jump

Praveen Chithravel – Men’s Triple jump

Eldhose Paul – Men’s Triple Jump

Avinash Sable – Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

Parul Chaudhary – Women’s 3000m Steeplechase

MP Jabir – Men’s 400m Hurdles

Noah Nirmal Tom – Men’s 4x400m Relay

Amoj Jacob (Arokia Rajiv) – Men’s 4x400m Relay

Muhammed Ajmal – Men’s 4x400m Relay

Naganathan Pandi – Men’s 4x400m Relay

Rajesh Ramesh – Men’s 4x400m Relay

Muhammed Anas Yahiya – Men’s 4x400m Relay

S Dhanalakshmi – Women’s 200m

Here’s a list of complete timing according to IST of different events at World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 1



July 16 – Women’s 20 Kilometers Race Walk Final – 1:40 AM

July 16 – Men’s 20 Kilometers Race Walk Final – 3:40 AM

July 16 – Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats – 5:45 AM

July 16 – Men’s Long Jump Qualification – 6:30 AM

July 16 – Men’s Shot Put Qualification – 7:25 AM

July 16 – Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats – 11:05 PM