World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 1 Highlights: Avinash Sable, Murali Sreeshankar qualify for final
Check live updates from World Athletics Championships 2022 from Hayward Field in Oregon, USA.
The Hayward Field in Oregon, USA, is all set to host the World Athletics Championships 2022. The tournament will begin on July 15 and end on July 24. The Indian contingent will be headlined by Neeraj Chopra, who is India's first Olympic athletics gold medalist in Tokyo 2020. The Indian contingent consists of Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), Kamalpreet Kaur (discus throw), Priyanka Goswami (20km race walk), Murali Sreeshankar (lengthy jump), Jeswin Aldrin (lengthy jump), Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase) and Seema Punia (discus throw). With the experienced players in the contingent, this is India's best chance of making WAC 2022 a memorable outing. India won one medal at the WAC, with Anju Bobby George winning a bronze medal in the 2003 version in Paris.
Here’s a look at Indian athletes who will be taking part in the World Athletics Championships 2022…
Neeraj Chopra – Men’s Javelin Throw
Rohit Yadav – Men’s Javelin Throw
Annu Rani – Women’s Javelin Throw
Tajinderpal Singh Toor – Men’s Shot Put
Priyanka Goswami – Women’s 20km Race Walk
Sandeep Kumar – Men’s 20km Race Walk
Murali Sreeshankar – Men’s Long jump
Muhammed Anees Yahiya – Men’s Long Jump
Jeswin Aldrin – Men’s Long Jump
Abdulla Aboobacker – Men’s Triple jump
Praveen Chithravel – Men’s Triple jump
Eldhose Paul – Men’s Triple Jump
Avinash Sable – Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
Parul Chaudhary – Women’s 3000m Steeplechase
MP Jabir – Men’s 400m Hurdles
Noah Nirmal Tom – Men’s 4x400m Relay
Amoj Jacob (Arokia Rajiv) – Men’s 4x400m Relay
Muhammed Ajmal – Men’s 4x400m Relay
Naganathan Pandi – Men’s 4x400m Relay
Rajesh Ramesh – Men’s 4x400m Relay
Muhammed Anas Yahiya – Men’s 4x400m Relay
S Dhanalakshmi – Women’s 200m
Here’s a list of complete timing according to IST of different events at World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 1
July 16 – Women’s 20 Kilometers Race Walk Final – 1:40 AM
July 16 – Men’s 20 Kilometers Race Walk Final – 3:40 AM
July 16 – Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats – 5:45 AM
July 16 – Men’s Long Jump Qualification – 6:30 AM
July 16 – Men’s Shot Put Qualification – 7:25 AM
July 16 – Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats – 11:05 PM
India's schedule for Day 2
Women's 3000m Steeplechase HEAT 2 - Parul Chaudhary - 11:20 pm
Men's 400m Hurdles HEAT 2 - MP Jabir - 1:57 am
Long Jump FINAL - Murali Sreeshankar - 6:50 am
Avinash Sable, Murali Sreeshankar Highlight of Day 1 for India
Murali Sreeshankar became the first Indian to qualify for the long jump while Avinash Sable qualified for the finals of Steeplechase for the second consecutive time. These two were the star performers for India after a disappointing start by race walkers Priyanka Goswami and Sandeep Kumar. Shot Putter Tajinder Pal Singh retired without a single throw to his name.
Big blow for India Tajinderpal Singh Toor retires
Shotputter Tajinderpal Singh has retired from the event without a single throw.
Long Jump men's
Murali Sreeshankar through to the final of Men's Long Jump. He is placed 7th in the overall lits with 8m jumps
Avinash Sable qualifies for final of 3000m Steeplechase
Avinash Sable becomes the first Indian to qualify for the 3000m Steeplechase finals at the World Championships.
India's 20 KM race walk men
India's 20 KM race walker Sandeep Kumar finishes 40th as he clocks 1:31:58. His best is 1:20:16.
20 KM race walk
India's 20 KM race walker Priyanka Goswami finished 34th with timing of 1:39:42 hours
