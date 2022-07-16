NewsOther Sports
WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022

World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 1 Highlights: Avinash Sable, Murali Sreeshankar qualify for final

Check live updates from World Athletics Championships 2022 from Hayward Field in Oregon, USA. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 09:09 AM IST

Trending Photos

World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 1 Highlights: Avinash Sable, Murali Sreeshankar qualify for final
LIVE Blog

The Hayward Field in Oregon, USA, is all set to host the World Athletics Championships 2022. The tournament will begin on July 15 and end on July 24. The Indian contingent will be headlined by Neeraj Chopra, who is India's first Olympic athletics gold medalist in Tokyo 2020. The Indian contingent consists of Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), Kamalpreet Kaur (discus throw), Priyanka Goswami (20km race walk), Murali Sreeshankar (lengthy jump), Jeswin Aldrin (lengthy jump), Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase) and Seema Punia (discus throw). With the experienced players in the contingent, this is India's best chance of making WAC 2022 a memorable outing. India won one medal at the WAC, with Anju Bobby George winning a bronze medal in the 2003 version in Paris.

Here’s a look at Indian athletes who will be taking part in the World Athletics Championships 2022…


Neeraj Chopra – Men’s Javelin Throw

Rohit Yadav – Men’s Javelin Throw

Annu Rani – Women’s Javelin Throw

Tajinderpal Singh Toor – Men’s Shot Put

Priyanka Goswami – Women’s 20km Race Walk

Sandeep Kumar – Men’s 20km Race Walk

Murali Sreeshankar – Men’s Long jump

Muhammed Anees Yahiya – Men’s Long Jump

Jeswin Aldrin – Men’s Long Jump

Abdulla Aboobacker – Men’s Triple jump

Praveen Chithravel – Men’s Triple jump

Eldhose Paul – Men’s Triple Jump

Avinash Sable – Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

Parul Chaudhary – Women’s 3000m Steeplechase

MP Jabir – Men’s 400m Hurdles

Noah Nirmal Tom – Men’s 4x400m Relay

Amoj Jacob (Arokia Rajiv) – Men’s 4x400m Relay

Muhammed Ajmal – Men’s 4x400m Relay

Naganathan Pandi – Men’s 4x400m Relay

Rajesh Ramesh – Men’s 4x400m Relay

Muhammed Anas Yahiya – Men’s 4x400m Relay

S Dhanalakshmi – Women’s 200m

Here’s a list of complete timing according to IST of different events at World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 1


July 16 – Women’s 20 Kilometers Race Walk Final – 1:40 AM

July 16 – Men’s 20 Kilometers Race Walk Final – 3:40 AM

July 16 – Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats – 5:45 AM

July 16 – Men’s Long Jump Qualification – 6:30 AM

July 16 – Men’s Shot Put Qualification – 7:25 AM

July 16 – Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats – 11:05 PM

16 July 2022
08:44 AM

India's schedule for Day 2

Women's 3000m Steeplechase HEAT 2 - Parul Chaudhary - 11:20 pm  
Men's 400m Hurdles HEAT 2 - MP Jabir - 1:57 am 
Long Jump FINAL - Murali Sreeshankar - 6:50 am

08:32 AM

Avinash Sable, Murali Sreeshankar Highlight of Day 1 for India

Murali Sreeshankar became the first Indian to qualify for the long jump while Avinash Sable qualified for the finals of Steeplechase for the second consecutive time. These two were the star performers for India after a disappointing start by race walkers Priyanka Goswami and Sandeep Kumar. Shot Putter Tajinder Pal Singh retired without a single throw to his name. 

 

07:39 AM

Big blow for India Tajinderpal Singh Toor retires

Shotputter Tajinderpal Singh has retired from the event without a single throw. 

07:33 AM

Long Jump men's

Murali Sreeshankar through to the final of Men's Long Jump. He is placed 7th in the overall lits with 8m jumps

 

07:30 AM

Avinash Sable qualifies for final of 3000m Steeplechase

Avinash Sable becomes the first Indian to qualify for the 3000m Steeplechase finals at the World Championships.

07:28 AM

India's 20 KM race walk men 

India's 20 KM race walker Sandeep Kumar finishes 40th as he clocks 1:31:58. His best is 1:20:16. 

07:27 AM

20 KM race walk

India's 20 KM race walker Priyanka Goswami finished 34th with timing of 1:39:42 hours

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'
DNA Video
DNA: Why ordering food online is expensive?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleep pattern changed due to COVID-19
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS sent proposal for research on Sushruta Samhita
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022