हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen beats Lewis Hamilton in last lap to win Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, World Championship

Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the Formula One world championship for Red Bull on Sunday after passing the Mercedes of title rival Lewis Hamilton on the last lap.

Max Verstappen beats Lewis Hamilton in last lap to win Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, World Championship
(Source: Twitter)

Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the Formula One world championship for Red Bull on Sunday after passing the Mercedes of title rival Lewis Hamilton on the last lap.

Red Bull`s Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and his first Formula One title with a last lap overtake on Sunday to deny championship rival Lewis Hamilton a record eighth crown in a race full of controversy. Hamilton`s Mercedes team won the constructors` title for an unprecedented eighth successive year but Verstappen, 24, made sure it was not another double. The season-ending race started and ended with an argument -- tears of joy on one side and rage on the other, Mercedes furious with race director Michael Masi as the drivers` title disappeared so close to the chequered flag. Red Bull had said they needed a miracle to win as Hamilton headed towards the title and a late safety car intervention provided just that opportunity. With one racing lap to the finish and the Dutch driver on fresher tyres, Verstappen hunted down Hamilton and made the move. "It`s insane," said the first Dutch world champion who had started the day on pole position and level on points with Hamilton and whose hopes sank and rose as the stewards intervened. "This is unbelievable guys! Can we do this for another 10-15 years together," he had said over the radio. "We needed a bit of luck and we got it," said team boss Christian Horner. Verstappen ended the season with 10 wins to Hamilton`s eight, having also led more laps and taken more poles and podiums. Ferrari`s Carlos Sainz finished the race in third place.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Max VerstappenAbu Dhabi Grand PrixFormula OneRed BullMercedesF1Formula 1
Next
Story

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Nikita Mazepin to miss season-ending race after testing positive for COVID-19

Must Watch

PT5M41S

Hindutvawadis will attack me, but I am not afraid: Rahul Gandhi