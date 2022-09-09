NewsOther Sports
NEERAJ CHOPRA

Neeraj Chopra: 'I know my English isn't too perfect', javelin star gives perfect REPLY on not being fluent in spoken english

Commercial obligations and social commitments took a toll on Neeraj Chopra following his historic Olympic gold. Having "learned" from experience, he plans to do things differently heading into next season.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 08:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Neeraj Chopra: 'I know my English isn't too perfect', javelin star gives perfect REPLY on not being fluent in spoken english

Neeraj Chopra, who clinched the Diamond League trophy on Thursday, says that he is trying his best to speak in English as his sport demands the knowledge of the language. The 24-year-old javelin star from India says that he has improved a lot in spoken english in the last couple of years, mostly thanks to his coach, with whom he has to speak in the same language.  

"I know my English is not perfect but I try my best. It has improved a lot with talking to my coach. I know that athletics is a global sport and I want to reach everyone. I know that I can’t find a translator everywhere so I try my best," said Neeraj over a Zoom call. 

Commercial obligations and social commitments took a toll on Neeraj Chopra following his historic Olympic gold. Having "learned" from experience, he plans to do things differently heading into next season.

Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Chopra on Thursday achieved yet another historic feat as he became the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Finals title in Zurich.

Hours after his latest feat in the Swiss city, the 24-year-old woke up to a posse of Indian scribes waiting to get a quote or two from the country's track & field elite during a virtual interaction. One of the questions was on his off-season planning in the future.

"Last year was a very new experience for me, balancing was difficult, but I learned from last season," Chopra said.

He vouched he will avoid everything he did in the last off-season, in order to peak at the right time and maintain his fitness.

"This time for the few commercial commitments I will give dates in advance. When the training time comes, I will be fully focussed on that ... So that the preparation is taken care of well..

"I will not rest too much, will start training early, and keep my weight in check by not eating much."

With PTI inputs

Live Tv

Neeraj ChopraNeeraj Chopra diamond leagueNeeraj Chopra medalsNeeraj Chopra best throwsNeeraj Chopra recordsDiamond League Finals

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Main Sponsor of Madrasas exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Funny DNA test of India's defeat
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Japan's Shoji Morimoto
DNA Video
DNA: Fake 'Maggi Masala' gang busted
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'big crisis' of young children