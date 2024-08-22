Indian athletes' success at the Paris Olympics 2024 is poised to significantly boost their brand value, with javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and shooter Manu Bhaker experiencing the most substantial surges. Both athletes, now proud owners of two Olympic medals each, are seeing their market worth skyrocket as a result of their impressive performances.

Neeraj Chopra, who secured a silver medal in javelin at Paris 2024, is on the verge of surpassing many of India's top cricketers in brand valuation. Before the Olympics, Neeraj's brand value was estimated at USD 29.6 million (approximately Rs 246 crore), which was comparable to Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya. However, following his success in Paris, Neeraj's valuation is expected to soar beyond USD 40 million (around Rs 330 crore). This surge is largely due to his consistent performances on the global stage, solidifying his status as one of India's most marketable sports figures.

Manu Bhaker, who emerged as India's breakout star at the Paris Olympics, is also witnessing a significant increase in her brand value. At just 22 years old, Bhaker secured two bronze medals and narrowly missed out on a third, finishing fourth in her category. Her impressive showing has caught the attention of major brands, and she recently signed a lucrative endorsement deal with ThumsUp worth Rs 1.5 crore. This deal marks a substantial step up for Bhaker, signaling her rise as a marketable athlete in India.

Another athlete whose brand value is on the rise despite not winning a medal is wrestler Vinesh Phogat. Regarded by many as India's best performer at the Paris Olympics, Vinesh's stock has been climbing steadily. According to reports, her endorsement fee has jumped from Rs 25 lakh per deal per year to approximately Rs 1 crore. This increase reflects her growing influence and the recognition of her exceptional talent and determination on the international stage.

Overall, the Paris Olympics 2024 has proven to be a turning point for Indian athletes, with their achievements translating into significant financial gains. As they continue to excel in their respective sports, their brand value is likely to keep rising, attracting more endorsements and solidifying their status as some of the most marketable athletes in the country.