हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Paralympics 2020

Noida DM Suhas L. Yathiraj: It's an honour to represent India in Tokyo Paralympics

The Tokyo Paralympic Games is scheduled to be held between August 24 and September 5. India will start its campaign on August 27 with men's and women's archery events.

Noida DM Suhas L. Yathiraj: It&#039;s an honour to represent India in Tokyo Paralympics
Noida DM Suhas L. Yathiraj (Source: ANI)

Noida District Magistrate and para-badminton player Suhas L. Yathiraj on Tuesday (August 17) said that he is proud to represent India in the upcoming Paralympics and he feels athletes who would be able to absorb pressure during the Games will come out with flying colours.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games is scheduled to be held between August 24 and September 5. India will start its campaign on August 27 with men's and women's archery events.

"It's an honour to represent India in Paralympics. For me even qualifying in a competitive sport such as badminton is a big thing," Para shuttler Suhas, who has been granted the quota in men's singles SL4, told ANI.

"Whenever we play for India, expectations are very high. But every player is ready to go all out for their country during the Games, so playing with a cool mind becomes necessary," said Suhas.

"If a player could absorb pressure, generally results are in favour of those athletes. So this is the challenge that how should we keep expectation aside and perform with a cool mind," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the Indian contingent headed for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics.

In an effort to boost the confidence of the para-athletes, he wished them luck and asked them to go ahead and express themselves at the showpiece event.

The para-athlete reiterated PM Modi's mantra of playing the game without any pressure.

"I am going to Tokyo with an open mind and like PM Modi mentioned today that we must play without any pressure, so I want to give my best. Destiny has always been kind to me, if I give my best the result will be positive," he added.

The Noida DM isn't thinking about the results and is only focused on taking one step at a time as he gears up for the Games.

"I am ranked three in the world in my category but every match is a new match, every point is a new point, so I am taking one step at a time and not thinking too much about what will be the result," said Suhas.

"When I was studying, I never thought of becoming IAS or district collector, so it's an honor for me to represent India. So my advice to young people is 'you should go after what you want. You shouldn't shy away from trying'," he added.

This time a record number of 54 para-athletes in 9 different divisions are participating in the Tokyo2020 Paralympic Games. Thangavelu Mariyappan, Rio 2016 Gold Medal winner, will be the flag bearer of India while Gursharan Singh shall be the Chef de Mission of the Indian team.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Paralympics 2020Noida DMPM Modi
Next
Story

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra down with high fever, leaves welcome ceremony midway in Panipat

Must Watch

PT6M35S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day