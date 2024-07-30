Paris Olympics 2024: India Hockey Team Continue Dominant Run With Win Over Ireland

The Indian men's hockey team continued their fine run at the Paris Olympics with a 2-0 win over Ireland in their men's Pool B match on Tuesday. For India, their skipper Harmanpreet Singh was on the scoresheet, getting a goal in the 11th minute via a penalty shot and getting another in the 19th minute via a penalty corner.

"FT: A good win today against Ireland. 2 smashing goals from Harmanpreet Singh one via a Stroke and one from Penalty Corner. A nearly perfect game from Team India with no goals conceded in the game. Strong performance from the defence and the wall Sreejesh. This win maintains our momentum, up next Belgium. Ireland 0 - 2 India Harmanpreet Singh 11' (PS) 19' (PC) @CMO_Odisha@IndiaSports@Media_SAI@sports_odisha@Limca_Official @CocaCola_Ind #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #Hockey #Paris24 #HockeyLayegaGold #IndiaAtParis #Cheer4Bharat #IndvsIre #winitforsreejesh," tweeted Hockey India.

In the previous match, Harmanpreet came up with a late goal to help his team hold Argentina 1-1 in their pool B match of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Monday. It was Lucas Martinez (22') who had put Argentina in the lead early on. Harmanpreet delivered a clutch goal with very few moments to go for the end of the final quarter. (Touchdown Paris: Neeraj Chopra Reaches France For Olympics 2024, Pics Go Viral)

India kicked off their campaign with a 3-2 win against New Zealand. In Pool B, India now sits at the top with two wins and a draw, for a total of seven points. In second place are India's next opponents, Belgium, having won both of their games. India will take on Belgium on August 1. A top-four finish will ensure that India advances to the knockout stages.