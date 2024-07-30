Touchdown Paris: Neeraj Chopra Reaches France For Olympics 2024, Pics Go Viral

Indian Olympic gold medalist and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra reached the Olympic Games village on Tuesday. Neeraj took to X, saying 'Namaskar' to Paris and informing his fans that he had finally reached the Olympic Village. The Indian Athletics team touched down in Paris on Tuesday ahead of the track and field events in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) took to social media and shared a photo of the athletics team at the airport in Paris.

Excited to finally reach the Olympic Games village. #Paris2024 - Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) July 30, 2024

"Indian Athletics Team Touched Down at Paris," AFI wrote on Instagram.

India's participation in athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympics is particularly noteworthy, with a strong lineup of athletes competing in various track and field events.

The country's sports authorities have placed a significant emphasis on athletics, investing in comprehensive training and development projects. This strategic focus aims to build on the successes of past games and improve India's medal tally in this discipline.

Neeraj Chopra will be in action during the men's javelin throw, with the qualifiers scheduled for August 6 and finals taking place two days later. He is the defending champion in the men's javelin throw.

Notably, India's medal tally reached two on Tuesday. India's shooting ace Manu Bhaker made history on Tuesday when she became the first Indian to win two medals at the same Olympics. Bhaker and her partner Sarabjot Singh secured bronze in the 10 M Air Pistol Mixed Team event.

Earlier, Bhaker had won bronze in the women's individual 10M air pistol event. Manu-Sarabjot beat South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the bronze medal play-off match. With this medal, India's medal tally increases to two at the Paris Olympics. Both Bhaker and Sarabjot shot consistently with regular 10s in the series against the Koreans.