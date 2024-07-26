Paris Olympics 2024 India’s July 27 Schedule: List Of Events, Time In IST, Medals, Where To Watch Live Streaming

India have had a solid start in the Paris Olympics 2024 as the archery teams performed well on July 25. Now, all the focus shifts on the big day when lots of events will take place with India's Hockey team, shooters and other athletes of different sports will take the stage to fight for medals on July 27. The Paris Olympics 2024 will officially begin on July 26 following the Opening Ceremony but no Indians will be in action on that day.

On Saturday, our Badminton team will be in action with the likes of PV Sindhu, Lakshay Sen and many more ready to fight for their country. It will be followed up by Men's Single Sculls Heats in which India's Balraj Panwar will participate with the Shooting event scheduled for later around 2 pm (IST).

Here is the India’s Schedule On Saturday (July 27) at Paris Olympics 2024:

Badminton | Men's Singles Group Stage (H S Prannoy, Lakshya Sen), Women's Singles Group Stage (P V Sindhu), Men's Doubles Group Stage (Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty), Women's Doubles Group Stage (Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa) | 12pm onwards (Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Live On TV, Mobile App, Online)

Rowing | Men's Single Sculls Heats (Balraj Panwar) | 12:30pm onwards

Shooting | 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team qualification (Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babuta, Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita Jindal) | 12:30pm

Shooting | 10m Air Pistol Men's qualification (Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Cheema) | 2pm

Shooting | 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Medal Rounds (Subject to qualification) | 2pm

Tennis | 1st round matches | Men's Singles (Sumit Nagal), Men's Doubles (Rohan Bopanna and N. Sriram Balaji) | 3:30pm onwards

Shooting | 10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification (Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker) | 4pm onwards

Table Tennis | Men's Singles (Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai) & Women's Singles (Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula) Preliminary Round | 6:30pm onwards (Paris Olympics 2024: India Directly Qualify For Quarter-Finals In Women's Team Archery Event)

Boxing | Women's 54kg (Preeti Pawar), Round of 32 | 7pm onwards

Hockey | Men's Group B | India v New Zealand | 9pm

Where to watch and livestream Paris Olympics 2024 in India?

Jiocinema will livestream Pairs Olympics 2024 in India.

After a series of events, the day will finish with a Hockey match between India and New Zealand. Harmanpreet Singh's side will face tough test against New Zealand in their opener of the tournament.

Ahead of his side's Paris Olympics campaign's beginning, the Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh opened up on the atmosphere in the Games village and the team's preparation for the opening match against New Zealand, pointing out that they have always seen NZ as a great team and they cannot afford to drop their momentum against their opponents.

Vice-captain Hardik Singh said that the team is on a mission to change the colour of its medal during the games and can outdo the other serious medal contenders in the team if it is their day to shine.

Having arrived in Europe a little over two weeks ago, the Indian side has gone through a 3-day mental conditioning camp in Switzerland and played high-octane practice matches against Malaysia, Netherlands, Germany and Great Britain in the days leading up to their first Pool B match here against New Zealand on Saturday.

Grouped along with reigning Olympic Champions Belgium, Argentina, Australia, Ireland and New Zealand, India needs to get off to a good start, believes ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet. (Paris Olympics 2024: Meet Jyothi Yarraji, Who Is Daughter Of Security Guard, Ready To Make History In 100m Hurdles)

"We had some really good practice matches before we arrived in Paris and the experience as a unit in Switzerland was something unique, nothing like what we have done in the past. We are in a good place mentally and physically to begin our campaign," expressed the Captain as quoted by a Hockey India press release.

"The atmosphere here in the Games Village is extremely good. Meeting with athletes from our Indian contingent and seeing how much support we have within our contingent has been quite overwhelming and this motivates us all the more to do well," added Harmanpreet.

Speaking about New Zealand in specific, they have been a strong opponent for India - and memories of their 3-3 (4-5 loss on shootouts) at the World Cup in Bhubaneswar last year are a reminder to not get complacent against this opponent.

"We have always seen New Zealand as a strong opponent and have discussed this team in detail during our team briefs. It is good to be reminded of the World Cup match against them, so we know we can't drop the momentum at any point in the game. It is important for us to start well and keep up the pressure through the game," he opined.

Adding to Harmanpreet's views, Vice Captain Hardik Singh said, "The moment we have been eagerly waiting for is finally here and the team is super excited. Of course, there is some nervousness too and that is always good before any big game." (Paris Olympics 2024: LeBron James To Neeraj Chopra; Top 10 Athletes To Watch Out For - In Pics)

"We have learnt to deal with the pressures of an event like the Olympic Games, we are here on a mission to change the colour of our medal and yes, we are in a tough pool with teams and they are serious contenders for a medal in Paris but on a good day, we have proven to be better than the rest and that's the mindset we will carry into this tournament," he signed off. India will take on New Zealand at 2100 hrs IST on Saturday, July 27 in their first Pool B match.