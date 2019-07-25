close

Pro Kabbadi League

PKL 2019: Naveen Kumar shines as Delhi Dabang remains unbeaten against Tamil Thalaivas

Dabang Delhi KC beat Tamil Thalaivas by just one point with final score setting at 30-29 in the solitary match of the day five of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 (PKL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Image Credit: Twitter/@ProKabaddi

Hyderabad: Dabang Delhi KC beat Tamil Thalaivas by just one point with final score setting at 30-29 in the solitary match of the day five of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 (PKL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The win for Dabang Delhi came after an unforced error by Tamil Thalaivas's Manjeet Chhillar, who stepped out of the playing zone while tackling Naveen Kumar, giving Delhi a chance to continue their winning streak against Tamil Thalaivas.

Both teams have played one game each so far in the seventh season of PKL and have come out victorious. Notably, both the teams had defeated Telugu Titans in their season seven opening matches. 

Thalaivas' Rahul Chaudhari scored seven raid points and Manjeet Chhillar attained a total of five points with four tackle and one bonus point. In spite of losing, the Thalaivas appear to have a strong defence and strong raiders with great winning potential.

Nineteen-year-old Naveen Kumar who shone brightly after scoring a total of 8 points, scored a two-point raid in the 15th minute as for its team as Dabang Delhi battled back to trail 10-16. At the end of the first half, Tamil Thalaivas led 18-11.

Kumar turned the match in favour of his team as his one raid resulted in three points for Dabang Delhi.

Delhi rose victorious by just one point with less than three minutes to go. If the Thalaivas had not gone for a review then the match would have ended in a tie at the end.

