Rs 11 lakh for house if you win Olympic medal: Diamond trader to women's hockey team

NEW DELHI: In a major boost to the Indian women's hockey team, a Gujarat-based diamond trader has announced big rewards for the players if they win an Olympic medal at the ongoing Tokyo Games 2020.

The diamond trader, Savji Dholakia, has announced that he will provide financial assistance of Rs 11 lakh for a house to each Indian women's hockey team player if they bag an Olympic medal for the country.

The trader even announced to reward them with a car worth Rs 5 lakh. "For each player who wishes to build her dream home, we will provide...₹11 lakh...[Those] who have a house will be given a...car worth ₹5 lakh," he tweeted.

मुझे यह घोषणा करते हुए बहुत खुशी हो रही है कि यदि वे फ़ाइनल मुक़ाबला जीतती हैं तो हरि कृष्णा ग्रुप उन महिला हॉकी खिलाड़ियों को 11 लाख रुपए का घर या एक नई कार प्रदान करेगा, जिन्हें वित्तीय सहायता की सख्त जरूरत है। हमारी लड़कियां #TokyoOlympics में हर कदम के साथ इतिहास रच रही हैं। pic.twitter.com/8hegBzoYuf — Savji Dholakia (@SavjiDholakia) August 3, 2021

The Indian women’s hockey team lost 2-1 to Argentina in the semi-finals. The team will now play a match against Britain for the bronze medal. The Indian women’s hockey team defeated Australia in the semi-final match. However, the team missed out on reaching the finals.

In a social media post, the diamond trader said that he was extremely proud to announce that HK Group Company will felicitate the Indian Women’s Hockey Team if they win an Olympic medal.

The trader said that it is part of their group's efforts to boost the morale of the Indian women hockey players.

Savji further revealed that Dr Kamlesh Dave, a friend of his brother who lives in America, has also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh each for women players. Savji Dholakia is famous for giving expensive gifts to his employees on the occasion of Diwali and helping his staff.

