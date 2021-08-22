This day that year: When Vijender Singh punched his way to historic Olympic medal in Beijing

On this day exactly 13 years ago Olympic champion Vijender Singh gave India's boxing a new recognition by securing country's first medal at the Summer Games. The Indian pugilist unlocked the achievement at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, where he went on to bring home a bronze medal from his category.

After making the Olympic debut in boxing at the 1948 London Games, India's wait for a medal at the showpiece event finally concluded with Vijender's bronze and it also paved way for other Indian pugilist to shine at the marquee event. Vijender had then went down in his semi-final bout against Cuba’s Emilio Correa Bayeaux, but it was enough for him to clinch an Olympic medal.

Remembering the historic moment, Vijender on Sunday (August 21, 2021) took to Facebook and shared the moment with his supporters.

Before his heroics at the Olympics, Vijender had won a silver medal at the 2006 Commonwealth Games. He has also secured medals in Asian Championships, Asian Games, and World Championships.

After Vijender's bronze, India have went on to win two more Olympic medals in boxing thanks to sporting icon MC Mary Kom, who won the bronze medal in the following edition held in London. Lovlina Borgohain is India's third medalist in boxing at the Olympics after the Assamese pugilist won a bronze at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics.