U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

U Mumba won their last game against Haryana Steelers and have three wins and two losses so far. Surinder Singh and Co. are currently positioned in sixth position on the points table and will look to continue the winning momentum. Guman Singh has been the most threatening raider for U Mumba with 37 raid points and will look to improve his numbers. Jai Bhagwan and Ashish will want to step up and take the responsibility as well with the two raiders scoring 23 and 20 raid points respectively. Skipper Surinder Singh and Rinku have been key for U Mumba in defence as they have scored 14 tackle points each this season. Harendra Kumar and Kiran Magar have scored six tackle points each and will look to up their game.

Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, will be high on confidence as they head into this game after a win against Tamil Thalaivas in the last match. With three wins and two losses, Bengaluru Bulls are placed in fifth position in the standings. Bharat has been their best raider with 45 raid points in Season 9. He has been supported well by Vikash Kandola who has scored 42 raid points. Neeraj Narwal has scored 14 raid points and will also be expected to help Bharat and Kandola in attack and enhance their game.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League matches between U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabaddi League matches between U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League matches between U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls will be played on Saturday, October 22.

Where will the matches between U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the match between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 match U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls?

The Pro Kabaddi League match U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 match U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls?

The Pro Kabaddi League match U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.