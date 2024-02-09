Anshul Jubli: Will Indian MMA Star Face Maheshate Hayisaer? Read Details Here

The internet was abuzz with rumors of an upcoming bout between India's UFC sensation, Anshul Jubli, and China's Maheshate Hayisaer in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. According to speculations, the match is slated to occur at UFC Fight Night on April 27 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Speculations initially arose when Maheshate Hayisaer shared about the potential fight on the Douyin app. Nevertheless, in an exclusive interview with India.com, celebrated MMA fighter Anshul Jubli refuted all rumors circulating on the internet, stating, "All of this is completely false."

Jubli has risen to become one of India's most beloved sensations, captivating fans since his debut in the UFC octagon. Despite experiencing his first career setback in his previous bout against Mike Breeden, where he headlined the early-prelims of UFC 294, Jubli's impressive performance, particularly in the first two rounds, was noted by many. (EXCLUSIVE: Anshul Jubli Reveals What Fueled Him Up To Win Road To UFC)

Indian MMA star Anshul Jubli (@anshuljubli_ ) is promising a strong return and says that he is going to leave no room for mistakes.@UFCIndia #IndianMMA pic.twitter.com/c4CJxuf5Xl LockerRoom (@lockerroom_in) February 7, 2024

With a professional record of 7-1 and a UFC record of 0-1, the entire nation eagerly anticipates his return to the octagon and hopes for a triumphant comeback. While there's no confirmed news regarding Jubli's next opponent or fight, fans remain hopeful that the "King of Lions" will once again make India proud on the grandest stage of all.

Recently, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) have shared a video which is a teaser of their upcoming plans to visit India. The trailer of UFC coming to India has set the internet on fire. The post was also shared by India's Anshul Jubli who recently made his debut in the competition.