Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing: Final Verdict On Silver Medal Appeal To Be Announced Today At 9:30 PM

Paris Olympics 2024: The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will announce its final verdict on Vinesh Phogat’s appeal regarding her disqualification from the Paris Olympics on August 13 at 9:30 pm. If CAS rules in her favor, Vinesh will receive a joint-silver medal in the women’s 50kg freestyle category. CAS has set up a special division in Paris, led by President Michael Lenard from the US, to handle Olympic cases. This division operates out of the Paris judicial court in the 17th arrondissement.

Vinesh Phogat’s Case

Vinesh Phogat, a prominent wrestler, reached the final of the women’s 50kg freestyle event at the Paris Olympics after three impressive wins, including one against Japan’s Yui Susaki. However, she was disqualified from competing in the gold medal match against Sarah Hildebrandt of the US because she was 100 grams over the weight limit during the morning weigh-in. Following her disqualification, Vinesh appealed to CAS, seeking to be awarded a joint-silver medal with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to Vinesh but was promoted to the final after her disqualification.

IOC’s Stand On Vinesh Phogat’s Case

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach expressed sympathy for Vinesh’s situation but questioned how much leniency should be allowed in such cases. United World Wrestling (UWW) President Nenad Lalovic, however, doubted that the results would change, emphasizing that the rules were followed strictly. Bach noted, “I have some understanding for the wrestler’s situation. The final decision will follow the CAS ruling. However, the international wrestling federation must apply their rules as they see fit.” Lalovic added, “It’s unfortunate, but rules must be followed. The weigh-in was public, and we cannot ignore the rules.” The Olympics concluded with a ceremony at the Stade de France, which hosted the track and field events.

Will Vinesh Bring The Silver Medal Home? Final Verdict Today

The Court of Arbitration for Sports will announce its final verdict on this matter today, Tuesday 13 August. This ruling will determine whether Phogat’s disqualification will be upheld or if she will be awarded the silver medal she is contending for.