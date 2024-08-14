Vinesh Phogat's Appeal For Silver Medal In Paris Olympics 2024 Dismissed By CAS - Report
Indian Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal for silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 has been denied by CAS.
Vinesh Phogat's appeal for silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 has been denied by CAS, as reported by NDTV. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed the appeal of the Indian wrestler who challenged her disqualification from the women's 50kg final at the Paris Olympics.
(More to follow)
