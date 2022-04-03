WWE WrestleMania 38: Cody Rhodes defeats Seth Rollins in a shocking return; Bianca Belair beats Becky Lynch to win Raw Women's Championship

Former AEW star Cody Rhodes made a shocking return to WWE as Seth Rollins’ mystery opponent in WrestleMania 38 after Vince McMahon gave his word to Rollins for a WrestleMania match with an opponent of McMahon’s choice.

Following an impressive pyro display, Rhodes used his AEW theme music, entrance (trap door and all), and even his AEW ring gear.

Fans were delighted with Rhodes’ return and they gave him an overwhelmingly warm welcome, popping huge for his music and showering him with “Cody” chants throughout the match. Fans erupted into a loud standing ovation prior to the match even beginning.

“The prodigal son has returned!” remarked Corey Graves. At one point, Rhodes performed a Stardust-like cartwheel as Graves described it as “shedding skin” and “letting go of the past.”

Meanwhile, the return of the American Nightmare shocked Rollins, who wasn’t ready for Rhodes. Both men started the match with furious strikes at each other. However, the returning Cody Rhodes got excellent momentum in the match to slay The Visionary.

Both men exchanged heavy blows to each other during the intense match. With Rollins’ consecutive strikes on Cody Rhodes, he aimed to win the match. Both wrestlers weren’t stopping as they left the fans stunned with a display of an incredible amount of strength.

However, it was Rhodes who ultimately won the match with three consecutive Cross Rhodes (four overall), and pinned Rollins after paying homage to his father with the patented Dusty Rhodes punches.

Earlier, Bianca Belair finally got her revenge on Becky Lynch as she defeated "Big Time Becks" for the Raw Women's Championship in an excellent match. The final moments came when a desperate Lynch attempted to hoist "The EST" for a top rope Manhandle Slam, only for Belair to backflip out of it and nail the KOD for the win.

In getting revenge for her loss to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam last year, Belair became a two-time women's champion overall in WWE, as she previously held the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Notably, WWE WrestleMania 38 is still underways as the event will be held on April 3 and 4 at the AT&T Stadium in Texas from 5:30 am IST onwards on both days.