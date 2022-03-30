Abhishek Bachchan keeps his word, holds first screening of Dasvi in Agra jail for inmates!

New Delhi: Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming release 'Dasvi' was filmed on location at Agra Central Jail. While shooting for the social comedy, the actor struck up a cordial relationship with a few of the inmates, even promising them an exclusive screening of the film.

A promise the inmates never thought would actually come true! The actor returned to the city to screen Dasvi for 2000 odd prisoners. The grand set-up saw senior officials welcome the cast and crew that included Abhishek as well as co-stars Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur and director Tushar Jalota.

Abhishek took to his social media and shared a heartfelt note. He wrote: "Last night I managed to fulfil a commitment I made a year ago. The first screening of our film #Dasvi held for the guards and inmates of Agra Central Jail. We shot the film here. Their reactions are memories I will remember and cherish for a lifetime."

Taking a nostalgic stroll around the jail, Abhishek reminisced on many memorable moments, excitedly showing some members of the media where he shot the “Macha Macha” song and other important scenes. And that’s not all! Junior Bachchan is truly a soul with a golden heart, as he also donated an assortment of books for the inmates to enjoy at the library.

Sources close to the crew reveal that the inmates were humbled by the actor’s thoughtful gestures. They fell in love with the film too, especially going gaga over Abhishek’s character Ganga Ram Chaudhary. The screening was filled with genuine warmth towards the entire Dasvi team.

They do say “If you do good, good will be done to you”, and if the buzz on social media is to go by, Abhishek and co. have quite a good winner on their hands with Dasvi.

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, Dasvi. A Maddock Films production, directed by Tushar Jalota, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur among others, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bake My Cake Films, streaming on Netflix from April 7, 2022.