close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan's next titled 'The Big Bull'

Other details related to the film are still under wraps, except that it is produced by Ajay Devgn films.

Abhishek Bachchan&#039;s next titled &#039;The Big Bull&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: A day after Abhishek Bachchan shared that he has started shooting for his next film directed by Kookie Gulati, the actor has revealed the name of the film as "The Big Bull".

Abhishek on Tuesday shared the film's first poster on Twitter and captioned it: "'The Big Bull'. Now filming."

The poster reads: "Abhishek Bachchan in and as 'The Big Bull'. An unreal story."

Other details related to the film are still under wraps, except that it is produced by Ajay Devgn films.

The film marks the reunion of Ajay and Abhishek seven years after "Bol Bachchan".

Gulati has previously helmed movies like "Prince" and "Pyare Mohan".

 

Tags:
Abhishek BachchanThe Big BullAjay Devgn
Next
Story

Kabir Bedi seeks donations for 'penniless' Vanraj Bhatia

Must Watch

PT2M26S

Deshhit: Know top 20 Deshhit news of today