Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan has been making headlines over his divorce rumours with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The latest speculation about the Dasvi actor is about him cheating on his wife Aishwarya with his co-star Nimrit Kaur. And ever since the Reddit post about Abhishek and Nimrit's relationship speculation has been spreading like wildfire on the internet, and all the old videos of the actor have resurfaced online.

One old video of the actor is grabbing eyeballs where he is seen calling himself lucky to have Aishwarya in his life as he had arrived with Nimrit for her interview during Dasvi's promotions.

True but where is the disrespect by Aishwarya???? Even Jaya Bachchan has praised Aishwarya for forgetting her star image and stand behind. Don't talk about your mom here who disrespect your nalla fatherpic.twitter.com/D37QuBTzBz https://t.co/SlcU2zgqKJ — Empress Aishwarya Fan (@badass_aishfan) October 19, 2024

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Abhishek was seen raving about his wife Aishwarya, where he said,"My wife is exceptional at that. She’s always been an amazing emotional support for me. I’ve been very lucky, my entire family has been. The wonderful thing about having a life partner like Aishwarya is that she is from the business. She gets it. She has been doing it slightly longer than I have. So, she knows the world. She has been through it all. So, it’s nice when you come home and if you’ve had a challenging day, you know that there’s somebody who gets it".

The actor further added," She has been somebody that, I have always noticed, has managed to traverse some of the most difficult times of her life with utmost dignity and grace. I really admire that about her. Actors are emotional people, we’re very, very hyper-sensitive. And there are times when we might just want to lash out and we kind of explode. You can only take so much. I’ve never seen her do that".

Just a few months ago, Abhishek had rubbished his divorce rumours with Aishwarya and mentioned that he is still married.