Abhishek Banerjee Opens Up On Similarities Between Stree 2 And Stranger Things Poster

New Delhi: The unveiling of the poster for ‘Stree 2’, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has sparked a fresh wave of discussion online, with many netizens drawing comparisons to the promotional material for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2. The poster's striking resemblance to the Netflix show's artwork has led to speculation about possible design inspiration.

The ‘Stree 2’ poster features a blue background in the lower half, transitioning to an orange hue in the upper half, with the film’s title prominently displayed in red. This color scheme mirrors that of the ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 poster, which also uses a similar gradient and red lettering. While the specific positioning of the cast and text differ, the visual similarities have not gone unnoticed.

Abhishek Banerjee, who plays the character Jana in the horror-comedy sequel, addressed the similarities during a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama. “Pata nahi, I have no idea. Yeh marketing aur poster woh log kis tarah se sochte hain humein kya pata. Hum toh actor hain. Hamara toh kaam hai poster pe aana, banana thodi hai,” he said. (Translation: “Who knows what happened. I have no idea how the marketing team involved with poster design come up with these ideas. My job is to appear on those posters, not to make them.”)

Directed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Stree 2’ continues the story of Vicky, played by Rajkummar Rao, and his friends as they confront a new ghostly menace. The film has already made a significant impact at the box office, amassing over ₹400 crore net in India within less than two weeks of its release. The sequel also stars Pankaj Tripathi alongside Kapoor and Rao.

The similarities between the posters have not detracted from the film’s success, and ‘Stree 2’ continues to draw audiences with its blend of horror and comedy. However, the debate over its poster design remains a topic of interest among fans and critics alike.