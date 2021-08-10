हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Prakash Raj

Actor Prakash Raj injured, heads to Hyderabad for surgery

Veteran actor Prakash Raj on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle and updated his fans about his minor accident which took place recently. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Veteran actor Prakash Raj on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle and updated his fans about his minor accident which took place recently. 

Sharing more details about it, he shared that he suffered a tiny fracture and has been jetted off to Hyderabad for a surgery. 

He wrote on Twitter, “A small fall.. a tiny fracture.. flying to  Hyderabad into the safe hands of my friend Dr Guruvareddy for a surgery. I will be fine nothing to worry .. keep me in your thoughts..”

 

He also urged his fans to keep praying for his speedy recovery. He also assured everyone of his good health and asked them not to worry. 

Prakash Raj is a famous name in Hindi Cinema. He shot to fame with films like Singham, Ghilli, Wanted, Anniyan, and Pokiri among others. 

Currently, the actor is contesting as the presidential candidate for Movie Artistes Association (MAA). The upcoming MAA elections will be held in Hyderabad. 

 

