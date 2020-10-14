Actress Payal Ghosh apologises to Richa Chadha for her defamatory remarks

New Delhi: Actress Payal Ghosh on Wednesday tendered an apology to Richa Chadha on the latter's defamation suit against her for making a "false, baseless, indecent and derogatory statement". Richa had last week filed a defamation suit against Payal and also sought monetary compensation as damages.

Payal, while levelling #MeToo allegations against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, had also dragged Richa Chadha into the controversy.

On Wednesday, advocate Nitin Satpute, appearing for Ghosh, told Justice A K Menon that both the parties (Chadha and Ghosh) have settled the matter amicably and submitted a statement of undertaking.

Payal Ghosh, in the undertaking, said she was withdrawing the statement she made against Richa Chadha and tendered an apology.

"The parties have agreed they would not file any cases against each other with regard to this matter and there would not be any demand for monetary compensation," Nitin Satpute told the high court, news agency PTI reports.

Richa Chadha's advocates Veerendra Tulzapurkar and Saveena Bedi Sachar also said the matter has been worked out. Justice Menon accepted the same and disposed of the suit against Payal Ghosh.

Here's Richa's statement issued by her team on the case against Payal Ghosh:

"Richa Chadha is elated with the outcome of the Case and is thankful to the Hon'ble Bombay High Court. The Bombay high court has accepted the consent terms as an undertaking to the Hon'ble Court in the Suit with Payal Ghosh giving Richa Chadha an unconditional apology and withdrawal of all statements defamatory posts also including videos and also agreeing not to state, make, publish, republish any defamatory, insulting, humiliating statements against Richa Chadha related to the subject matter of the Suit and/or any issue, dispute, complaint, suit, action, controversy, nefarious activity and/or criminal activity between Payal Ghosh and any person/party."

(With PTI inputs)