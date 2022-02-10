हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aditya Narayan wife

Aditya Narayan's preggers wife Shweta Agarwal's maternity photoshoot in black monokini is awwdorable!

Aditya Narayan tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal at Mumbai's ISKCON Temple on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. 

Aditya Narayan&#039;s preggers wife Shweta Agarwal&#039;s maternity photoshoot in black monokini is awwdorable!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Singer turned TV host Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta Agarwal Jha are expecting their first child together. The couple earlier announced baby arrival news with beautiful photoshoot pictures shared online. 

Now, preggers Shweta Agarwal took to her Instagram and wrote a heart-warming note to his 'best friend' cum hubby Aditya Narayan. She penned: From being best friends to becoming parents. What a journey @ruchitakjainphotography

Along with the note, she tagged a stunning maternity photoshoot picture wearing a black monokini with a shrug cover. 

Her post got awwdorable reactions from celeb friends such as Aly Goni, Adhyayan Suman among others. 

Aditya tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal at Mumbai's ISKCON Temple on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. It was a close-knit wedding ceremony. The couple has known each other for over a decade. 

The duo got married on the same date as Udit Narayan's birthday, making it even more special for the veteran singer. 

They made their film debut together with 2010's 'Shaapit'.

The couple hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai with family and close friends in attendance. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aditya Narayan wifeShweta AgarwalShweta Jhamaternity photoshootaditya narayan babyshweta agarwal jha maternity photoshootmonokini
Next
Story

Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Singh remember Rajiv Kapoor on his first death anniversary

Must Watch

PT14M33S

Election On Zee: Noida DM Suhas L Y's special appeal to voters