Aditya Narayan's preggers wife Shweta Agarwal's maternity photoshoot in black monokini is awwdorable!

New Delhi: Singer turned TV host Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta Agarwal Jha are expecting their first child together. The couple earlier announced baby arrival news with beautiful photoshoot pictures shared online.

Now, preggers Shweta Agarwal took to her Instagram and wrote a heart-warming note to his 'best friend' cum hubby Aditya Narayan. She penned: From being best friends to becoming parents. What a journey @ruchitakjainphotography

Along with the note, she tagged a stunning maternity photoshoot picture wearing a black monokini with a shrug cover.

Her post got awwdorable reactions from celeb friends such as Aly Goni, Adhyayan Suman among others.

Aditya tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal at Mumbai's ISKCON Temple on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. It was a close-knit wedding ceremony. The couple has known each other for over a decade.

The duo got married on the same date as Udit Narayan's birthday, making it even more special for the veteran singer.

They made their film debut together with 2010's 'Shaapit'.

The couple hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai with family and close friends in attendance.