After Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test coronavirus positive, their bungalows Jalsa, Prateeksha, Vatsa and Janak get sealed

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows in Mumbai - Jalsa, Prateeksha, Vatsa and Janak - have been sealed after he and son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya tested positive for coronavirus. While Big B and Abhishek's illness was confirmed on Saturday night, Aishwarya and Aaradhya's final test reports came on Sunday afternoon.

Soon after the development was confirmed, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials carried out the sealing process in all the four homes of the Bachchans. They currently live in Jalsa, where a sanitation drive was also held earlier on Sunday. The Juhu bungalow was already declared a containment zone and no one is now allowed to enter or exit the place.

Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya Bachchan has tested negative for the virus and so has the couple's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her children Agastya and Navya Naveli. Shweta is married to Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda. She, Agastya and Navya were living with the Bachchans since the lockdown was imposed.

Big B and Abhishek were taken to the Nanavati Hospital last night. Both of them posted their health update on their respective social media accounts.

The hospital authorities earlier today said that Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild COVID-19 symptoms and added that the megastar will share his health status twice a day via social media.