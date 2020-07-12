हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

After Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test coronavirus positive, their bungalows Jalsa, Prateeksha, Vatsa and Janak get sealed

While Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek's illness was confirmed on Saturday night, Aishwarya and Aaradhya's final test reports came on Sunday afternoon. 

After Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test coronavirus positive, their bungalows Jalsa, Prateeksha, Vatsa and Janak get sealed
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@bachchan

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows in Mumbai - Jalsa, Prateeksha, Vatsa and Janak - have been sealed after he and son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya tested positive for coronavirus. While Big B and Abhishek's illness was confirmed on Saturday night, Aishwarya and Aaradhya's final test reports came on Sunday afternoon. 

Soon after the development was confirmed, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials carried out the sealing process in all the four homes of the Bachchans. They currently live in Jalsa, where a sanitation drive was also held earlier on Sunday. The Juhu bungalow was already declared a containment zone and no one is now allowed to enter or exit the place. 

Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya Bachchan has tested negative for the virus and so has the couple's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her children Agastya and Navya Naveli. Shweta is married to Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda. She, Agastya and Navya were living with the Bachchans since the lockdown was imposed.

Big B and Abhishek were taken to the Nanavati Hospital last night. Both of them posted their health update on their respective social media accounts. 

The hospital authorities earlier today said that Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild COVID-19 symptoms and added that the megastar will share his health status twice a day via social media.

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanAbhishek BachchanAishwarya Rai BachchanAaradhya BachchanJaya BachchanCoronavirusCOVID-19Jalsa
Next
Story

4 members of Bachchan family test coronavirus COVID-19 positive — Know who all are negative

  • 8,49,553Confirmed
  • 22,674Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M47S

Aishwarya rai bachchan and aradhya bachchan are also corona positive after abhishek and amitabh