Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya also test positive for coronavirus after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek

New Delhi: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for coronavirus, hours after her husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law, megastar Amitabh Bachchan contracted the infection, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope tweeted this afternoon.

Smt.Aishwarya Rai Bacchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachhan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bacchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) July 12, 2020

Rest of the family members - Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her children Agastya and Navya Naveli - have tested negative for COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, it was said that Aishwarya and Aaradhya have tested negative. However, their final test reports came at 2.30 pm on Sunday.

Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday night revealed about his illness via social media and minutes later, Abhishek too said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The father-son duo is currently admitted to Mumbai Nanavati Hospital.

Take a look at what they tweeted:

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

A sanitisation drive was carried out at the Bachchans' Jalsa residence in the morning and a team of doctors also arrived to take samples of those whose tests were pending. Their home is now a containment zone and no one is allowed to enter or exit the place.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek married in April 2007. Aaradhya was born in November 2011. The couple and Aaradhya stay with Big and Jaya in Jalsa.