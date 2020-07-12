हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya also test positive for coronavirus after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek

Rest of the family members - Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her children Agastya and Navya Naveli - have tested negative for COVID-19. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya also test positive for coronavirus after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan

New Delhi: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for coronavirus, hours after her husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law, megastar Amitabh Bachchan contracted the infection, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope tweeted this afternoon. 

Rest of the family members - Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her children Agastya and Navya Naveli - have tested negative for COVID-19. 

Earlier in the day, it was said that Aishwarya and Aaradhya have tested negative. However, their final test reports came at 2.30 pm on Sunday.

Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday night revealed about his illness via social media and minutes later, Abhishek too said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The father-son duo is currently admitted to Mumbai Nanavati Hospital. 

Take a look at what they tweeted:

A sanitisation drive was carried out at the Bachchans' Jalsa residence in the morning and a team of doctors also arrived to take samples of those whose tests were pending. Their home is now a containment zone and no one is allowed to enter or exit the place.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek married in April 2007. Aaradhya was born in November 2011. The couple and Aaradhya stay with Big and Jaya in Jalsa. 

