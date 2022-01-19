हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Fardeen Khan

After cousin Sussanne Khan, Fardeen Khan tests Covid positive, warns ‘Omicron targeting kids too’

Fardeen Khan is asymptomatic and is under home isolation.

After cousin Sussanne Khan, Fardeen Khan tests Covid positive, warns ‘Omicron targeting kids too’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and says he is asymptomatic. Fardeen, who is the son of late veteran star Feroz Khan, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the news.

"Tested positive for C-19. Fortunately, I am asymptomatic. Sending my best to all those in recovery."

He added,  "The rest, keep getting tested if in doubt as this variant is also targeting children, down to toddlers, and they can be given very limited medication. Happy isolating."

Fardeen is all set to make his comeback on the big screen after 11 years with the film 'Visfot', which also stars Riteish Deshmukh. Fardeen was last seen on the silver screen in the 2010 movie 'Dulha Mil Gaya'.

'Visfot' is the official remake of 2012 Venezuelan film 'Rock, Paper, Scissors' which was selected as that country's entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 85th Academy Awards.

The thriller thrives on the collision between the city's stark contrasts - the 'chawls' of Dongri and the high-rises.

