After Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee photoshops pic with Ivanka Trump at Taj Mahal and no that's not all!

Ivanka Trump recently visited India along with father and US President Donald Trump as part of his two-day official visit to the country for the first time. 

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: A day after Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh set the internet on fire with his photoshopped picture with Ivanka Trump's recent Taj Mahal visit, co-star and classic actor Manoj Bajpayee too decided to try the same but with a twist. He did not just edit the picture with Ivanka but also with the likes of international celebs such as Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and Queen Elizabeth.

Yes! He too tweeted the hilarious photoshopped picture collage on Twitter, eroding the internet with funny reactions. Check it out here:

Earlier, after Diljit's tweet, Ivanka very sportingly had tweeted back writing, “Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! It was an experience I will never forget!”

Ivanka Trump recently visited India along with father and US President Donald Trump as part of his two-day official trip to the country for the first time. The US President visited one of the seven wonders of the world and the most iconic symbol of love Taj Mahal along with his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner.

Coming back to movies, Diljit and Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' a film directed by Abhishek Sharma. It also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead role.

 

