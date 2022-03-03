After 'Gehraiyaan', Ananya Panday begins preparations for her next 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'

NEW DELHI: Ananya Panday is currently riding high on the success of her unanimously loved and highly praised performance in 'Gehraiyaan'. And now, she has already started preparing for her next project. Taking to her social media, the 'Gehraiyaan' star shared a picture of the script of her next 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with pencils and a highlighter kept on top as she gets all set to start her prep.

Ananya captioned the photo, "The excitement and desire to highlight literally everything in a fresh script is real" and she also wrote, "Let's gooooo" tagging her co-stars and director.



Speaking of the project 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', Ananya will once again pair up with Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film also stars Adarsh Gourav in key role and will be backed by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. It will be the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh and is billed as a coming of digital age story of three friends in Mumbai.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is written by Zoya Akhtar, Singh, Reema Kagti. It is produced by Zoya, Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Earlier, Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby have launched the poster and video announcing the release of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' in 2023.

Ananya made her acting debut in 'Student of the Year 2' in 2019, followed by a role in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' in the same year. She will next be seen in 'Liger' which stars south superstar Vijay Deverakonda. Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna will be seen in supporting casts. American former professional boxer Mike Tyson will be making his debut in Indian cinema with this film, which is scheduled to release on August 25, 2022.

Ananya is rumoured to be in a relationship with her 'Khaali Peeli' co-star Ishaan Khatter.

