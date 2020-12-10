Ahead of 'Indoo Ki Jawani' release, Kiara Advani watches film with family in theatre, see pic

New Delhi: Actress Kiara Advani hosted a movie date for her entire family on Wednesday evening at the theatres. Yes, she watched her forthcoming film 'Indoo Ki Jawani' with family before its release and said that the experience was "surreal".

Sharing a picture from her movie date with family, Kiara wrote, "Finally!! Back at the cinemas. Missed the Big screen so much! Watched 'Indoo Ki Jawani' with my family last night and the experience was surreal! Super service and sanitisation. Can’t wait to meet you at the movies with your friends and family. See you there from tomorrow, it’s a date."

'Indoo Ki Jawani' is set to release in theatres on December 11. Apart from Kiara, the coming-of-age comedy also features Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua.

Kiara Advani plays a girl from Ghaziabad in the Abir Sengupta directorial, which revolves around her misadventures with dating apps.

Kiara was recently seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer horror comedy 'Laxmii'. She is currently busy shooting for 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', which also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli.