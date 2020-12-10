हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kiara Advani

Ahead of 'Indoo Ki Jawani' release, Kiara Advani watches film with family in theatre, see pic

'Indoo Ki Jawani' is set to release in theatres on December 11. Kiara Advani headlines the film.

Ahead of &#039;Indoo Ki Jawani&#039; release, Kiara Advani watches film with family in theatre, see pic
Images Courtesy: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani

New Delhi: Actress Kiara Advani hosted a movie date for her entire family on Wednesday evening at the theatres. Yes, she watched her forthcoming film 'Indoo Ki Jawani' with family before its release and said that the experience was "surreal". 

Sharing a picture from her movie date with family, Kiara wrote, "Finally!! Back at the cinemas. Missed the Big screen so much! Watched 'Indoo Ki Jawani' with my family last night and the experience was surreal! Super service and sanitisation. Can’t wait to meet you at the movies with your friends and family. See you there from tomorrow, it’s a date."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

'Indoo Ki Jawani' is set to release in theatres on December 11. Apart from Kiara, the coming-of-age comedy also features Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua.

Kiara Advani plays a girl from Ghaziabad in the Abir Sengupta directorial, which revolves around her misadventures with dating apps.

Kiara was recently seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer horror comedy 'Laxmii'. She is currently busy shooting for 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', which also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kiara Advaniindoo ki jawaniIndoo Ki Jawani release
Next
Story

Neetu Kapoor confirms testing positive for COVID-19. Feeling better, she says
  • 97,67,371Confirmed
  • 1,41,772Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M8S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Dec 10, 2020