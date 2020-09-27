हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranbir Kapoor

Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni treats us to some unseen family pics

It's Ranbir Kapoor's birthday on Monday. He turns 38.

Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor&#039;s birthday, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni treats us to some unseen family pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has treated her Instafam to some unseen photos from their family diaries ahead of the actor's birthday on Monday. Yes, it's Ranbir's birthday tomorrow (September 28). He turns 38. Hence, on his birthday eve, Riddhima posted these adorable photos, some from their childhood, to wish her darling brother.

Check out the photos here:

Cute, na?

September is special for Ranbir's family as Riddhima, her husband Bharat Sahni also celebrate their birthdays in the same month. Last weekend, the Kapoors had a get-together on Riddhima's birthday and today, they are celebrating Bharat's birthday. Infact, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir's cousin, also celebrated her big 40th on September 21.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was also born in September. On his birth anniversary, Riddhima shared a heartfelt note for her father.

Riddhima is elder to Ranbir. She is based out of Delhi. However, she has been living with mother Neetu Kapoor in Mumbai after Rishi Kapoor's death in April.

Ranbir is in a relationship with actress Alia Bhatt. They fell in love while shooting for their forthcoming film 'Brahmastra'.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in the aforementioned 'Brahmastra' and 'Shamshera'.

