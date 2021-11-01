Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, revisit his 8 most unforgettable dialogues!

New Delhi: Bollywood's King Khan Shah Rukh Khan turns 56 years old on Tuesday (November 2) and fans cannot wait to shower him with warm wishes on his D-Day. The actor, who started off his career in television has become one of the biggest stars not just in India but all over the world.

SRK has become synonymous with Bollywood and fans can't even imagine the industry without him.

He entered Bollywood playing villainous roles in Baazigar in 1993, Darr in 1993, and Anjaam in 1994 and then became the heartthrob of the country with his romantic films, swooning his fans with charisma. While he's popular for his wit and sense of humour in real life, he became the icon of romance over the years.

His romantic films made us fall in love with love all over again and rekindled the romantic in us.

He also stunned audiences with powerful, meaningful performances in Chak De, My Name Is Khan and Om Shanti Om. To refresh our memories from his favourite films, let's take a look at his most iconic, heart touching dialogues.

1. Itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki koshish ki hai. Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho to puri kayanat usey tumse milane ki koshish main lag jaati hai. - Om Shaanti Om

2. Pyaar dosti hai. Agar woh meri sabse achi dost nahi ban sakti toh main usse kabhi pyaar kar hi nahi sakta. Kyunki dosti bina toh pyaar hota hi nahi. - Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

3. Bade bade desho main, aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hai. - Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

4. Connection bhi na kamal ki cheez hai, bas ho gaya toh ho gaya. Wifi Bluetooth se bhi zyada strong hai apna connection, woh sirf star nahin hai, duniya hai meri. - Fan

5. Kuch kuch hota hai, Anjali, tum nahi samjhogi. - Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

6. Aaj..aaj ek hasi aur baant lo, aaj ek dua aur maang lo, aaj ek ansoon aur pee lo, aaj ek zindagi aur jee lo, aaj ek sapna aur dekh lo, aaj...kya pata, kal ho naa ho..- Kal Ho Naa Ho

7. Is team ko sirf woh players chaiye jo pehle India ke liye khel rahe hain, India ... phir apni team mein apne saathiyon ke liye. Aur uske baad bhi agar thodi bahut jaan bach jaye toh apne liye… - Chak De

8. Mohabbat bhi zindagi ki tarah hoti hai; har mod aasaan nahi hota, har mod par khushi nahi hoti; par jab hum zindagi ka saath nahi chhodte; phir mohabbat ka saath kyun chhodein - Mohabbatein

We wish Shah Rukh Khan a very happy birthday!