Ahead of Yoga Day, Kangana Ranaut opens up on sister Rangoli's acid attack, says yoga helped her

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, known for her love towards yoga, has been sharing experiences her family members have had with yoga and it has helped them. In a recent post, she opened up on her older sister Rangoli's ordeal with an acid attack by a 'road side romeo'.

The 'Queen' actress revealed that her sister suffered from third-degree burns and half of her face was burnt and she lost vision in one of eyes.

Apart from the physical trauma, Kangana's sister was deeply mentally scarred and stopped speaking or responding. Even after medication and therapy, she had no improvement in her mental state.

In a last ditch effort, a 19-year-old Kangana decided to take Rangoli to her yoga classes. As Rangoli started to practice yoga, she drastically changed and was more vivacious than before.

She wrote, "Rangoli has the most inspiring Yoga story, a road side Romeo threw acid on Rangoli when she was hardly 21, with third degree burns, half of her face burnt, one eye lost its vision, one ear melted away and a breast severely damaged, she had to go through 53 surgeries in 2-3 years but that wasn’t all, my biggest concern was her mental health as she had stopped to speak, yes no matter what happened she would not say a word just stare blankly at every thing, she was engaged to an Air Force officer and when he saw her face after the acid attack he left and never returned, even then she did not shed a tear neither she uttered a word, doctors told me she is in a state of shock, they gave her therapies and put her on medication for psychiatric help but nothing helped,".

"That time I was hardly 19 years old, I did yoga with my teacher Surya Narayan and had no idea that it could help patients with burns and psychological traumas also with retina transplant recovery and lost vision … I desperately wanted her to talk to me, so I took her every where with me even to my Yoga classes. She started practising Yoga and I saw dramatic transformation in her. Not only she started to respond to her pain and my lame jokes but also regained her lost vision in one eye …..Yoga is the answer to every question ( misery) you will ever have, did you give it a chance yet?," she added.

Check out her inspirational post:

Earlier, the actress had shared a post about how her mom avoided heart surgery by opting for yoga instead. Ranaut's mother was rid of all her illnesses and didn't have to undergo the surgery after all. The actress claimed that now her parents are in the fittest condition and regularly practice yoga.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Thalaivi - a biopic on the life of legendary actress turned politician J Jayalalithaa.