Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel to sue designer Anand Bhushan, says ‘he’s using her name to promote himself’

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is unhappy with fashion designer Anand Bhushan, who announced that he is cutting all professional ties with the actress after her Twitter account was permanently banned on Tuesday (May 4) for repeated offence of hate speech.

Fashion designer Rimzim Dadu also declared he will not collaborate with Kangana in any professional capacity.

This did not go down well with Rangoli, who took to her Instagram account to thrash Anand Bhushan as a ‘small time designer (who) is using India's top actress name to promote himself’.

“This person Anand Bhushan is trying to get mileage on Kangana's name we are not associated with him in anyway we don't even know him, many influential handles are, tagging him and dragging Kangana's name with his brand, Kangana charges crores for any brand endorsements but editorial shoots are not brand endorsements, neither we choose or select those clothes, magazine editors pick those ensemble looks,” read Rangoli’s post on her Instagram stories.

She further wrote, “This small time designer is using India's top actress name to promote himself I have decided to sue him he will have to prove in the court how and where we had any endorsement with him now that he is claiming to disassociate himself ... see you in the court @anandbhushan.”

In another story, Rangoli shared the screenshot of Anand’s tweet and wrote, “"R u serious @anandbhushan? Even I want to sue you if you were using Kangana's pics illegally.”

Anand Bhushan shared a statement on his Twitter and Instagram accounts on Tuesday, declaring, "In view of certain events today, we have taken a decision to remove all collaboration images with Kangana Ranaut from our social media channels. We also pledge never to be associated with her in any capacity in the future. We as a brand do not support hate speech.”