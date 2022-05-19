New Delhi: Former Miss World and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her first stunning appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022 a day back. She opted for a pop pink pant suit with a pair of pink heels. She also shared photos of her outfit on her Instagram account.

AISHWARYA RAI AT CANNES 2022

Later, she made heads turn in her black D&G gown with flowers used as motifs and an extension of 3D flowers on one sleeve. She attended the screening of Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick on Wednesday evening after posing for paps on duty.

However, some haters couldn't keep calm and trolled the beauty for her Cannes 2022 look. They posed a few nasty comments on several social media pages where the pictures and videos were posed. Aishwarya got trolled for her choice of clothes by some while others commented on her using 'too much botox'.

AISHWARYA TROLLED FOR CANNES 2022 LOOK:

Take a look at some of the mean comments dropped on social media posts. Aishwarya has been L'Oreal ambassador, and a Cannes regular at the film festival for many years. She even posed with Hollywood actress Eva Longoria for the beauty brand.

INDIAN CELEBS AT CANNES 2022

This year, India has been named the 'country of honour' for 'Marche du Film', the business counterpart of the marquee event and the Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur is in France to attend the Cannes Film Festival. Actress Deepika Padukone headed to the Film Festival as a jury member while other attendees include Pooja Hegde, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Grammy-winning composers AR Rahman and Rickey Kej and R Madhavan whose film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is set to premiere.

TV celebs Hina Khan and Helly Shah also walked the Cannes red carpet with utmost grace and glamour.