हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks every bit gorgeous in Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar

Former Miss World and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has now finally made her entry in the ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar on Wednesday. Yes, you read that right!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks every bit gorgeous in Dabboo Ratnani&#039;s 2021 calendar
Pic Courtesy: Dabboo Ratnani Instagram

New Delhi: Former Miss World and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has now finally made her entry in the ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar on Wednesday.
Yes, you read that right!

Dabboo has shared the monochromatic picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, “When You Possess Light Within, You See It ExternallyAbsolutely Radiant Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb For #dabbooratnanicalendar
@dabbooratnani Assisted By @manishadratnani Makeup @danielcbauer Styling @manishmalhotra05
Team ARB @archsada Post Production @dabbooratnanistudio Team DR @myrahratnani @kiararatnani @shivaanratnani
#dabbooratnani #aishwaryaraibachchan #aishwaryarai #dabbooratnanicalendar2021..”

 

In the picture, Aish looked stunning as ever as her eyes do the talking while she poses for the camera with a little smile. 

Interestingly, this is Aishwarya’s 22nd feature on Dabboo Ratnani's calendar. 

For the unversed, Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar features Bollywood's A-listers and everyone wants to be a part of his calendar at least once in a lifetime.

 Recently, Dabboo released this year’s calendar where Tara Sutaria and Vijay Devarakonda finally made their debuts. Apart from them, other celebrities who were also part of Ratnani’s 2021 calendar included- Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani among others.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aishwarya Rai BachchanDabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendarBollywoodA-listerscelebrity photographer
Next
Story

Pornography case: Mumbai Magistrate declines bail to Raj Kundra

Must Watch

PT10M45S

DNA: Why is America interfering in India's internal affairs?