Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks every bit gorgeous in Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar

New Delhi: Former Miss World and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has now finally made her entry in the ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar on Wednesday.

Dabboo has shared the monochromatic picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, “When You Possess Light Within, You See It ExternallyAbsolutely Radiant Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb For #dabbooratnanicalendar

@dabbooratnani Assisted By @manishadratnani Makeup @danielcbauer Styling @manishmalhotra05

Team ARB @archsada Post Production @dabbooratnanistudio Team DR @myrahratnani @kiararatnani @shivaanratnani

#dabbooratnani #aishwaryaraibachchan #aishwaryarai #dabbooratnanicalendar2021..”

In the picture, Aish looked stunning as ever as her eyes do the talking while she poses for the camera with a little smile.

Interestingly, this is Aishwarya’s 22nd feature on Dabboo Ratnani's calendar.

For the unversed, Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar features Bollywood's A-listers and everyone wants to be a part of his calendar at least once in a lifetime.

Recently, Dabboo released this year’s calendar where Tara Sutaria and Vijay Devarakonda finally made their debuts. Apart from them, other celebrities who were also part of Ratnani’s 2021 calendar included- Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani among others.