AISHWARYA RAI

Aishwarya Rai Receives Heartfelt Birthday Wishes From Kajol And Rakul Preet

Aishwarya Rai celebrated her 51st birthday with heartfelt birthday wishes from Kajol and Rakul Preet.

|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2024, 07:49 PM IST|Source: IANS
Aishwarya Rai Receives Heartfelt Birthday Wishes From Kajol And Rakul Preet (Image: @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb/Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities like Kajol and Rakul Preet Singh took to social media to share heartfelt birthday wishes for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who celebrated her 51st birthday on November 1.

Aishwarya’s makeup artist, Jaywant K Thakrey, also joined in with a touching post.

Kajol shared a beautiful photo of Aishwarya on her Instagram stories and called her "the ever-stunning." She wrote, “Happy Birthday to the ever-stunning @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb. Wishing you joy and love today and always!”

Extending her wishes, Rakul Preet wrote, “Happy birthday, Aishwarya ma’am! Wishing you a wonderful day filled with joy and love. May this year bring you even more success and happiness!”

Meanwhile, Jaywant shared an unseen, rare throwback photo with Aishwarya along with a nostalgic birthday note. He captioned it, “1st November, It's Your Birthday, Aish. Wish you many, many happy returns of the day, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. God bless you with good health, loads of happiness, and success. This picture is 31 years old, taken during my wedding reception in Vile Parle. Once upon a time, we were best friends.”

Interestingly, #AishwaryaRaiBachchan has been trending on X (formerly Twitter) as fans flood social media with birthday greetings. One fan shared a collage of Aishwarya's iconic movie scenes and wrote, “Happy B'day to the most beautiful woman in the world.”

Another added, “Happy Birthday to the most talented actress who has touched our hearts with her unforgettable performances. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan.”

On the work front, Aishwarya made her acting debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam's Tamil film ‘Iruvar’ and achieved her first major commercial success with the Tamil romantic drama ‘Jeans.’ She is best known for her roles in movies like ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, ‘Taal’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Dhoom 2’, ‘Jodhaa Akbar’, and ‘Guru.’ She was last seen in Mani Ratnam's ‘Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2’ alongside Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Sobhita Dhulipala.

