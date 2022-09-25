Ajay Devgn pens emotional note on pet dog Coco’s demise, says, ‘I'm sad to have lost, RIP big fella’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, on Sunday, mourned the demise of his pet Coco. Taking to Instagram, the `Tanhaji` actor wrote on his story, "I`m sad to have lost my pet Coco yesterday. RIP big fella. The family and I miss you deeply and for always."

The `Golmaal` actor shared a very healthy friendship bond with his pet. Ajay became a pet lover in the year 2010 when he got his first dog Sher Khan who was an English Mastiff. His pet Coco who died yesterday was a German Shepherd and Ajay shared a very loving relationship with the pet.

Ajay's story mourning the demise of his dog Coco

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in an upcoming comedy film `Thank God` alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. Helmed by Indra Kumar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on October 25, 2022.

The film showcases the story of a common man (played by Sidharth Malhotra) who is almost dead after an accident and enters a world between life and death, where he meets Chirtagupt (played by Ajay Devgn) who plays a game of quiz with Sidharth Malhotra, which he calls the `Game of Life`. While Sidharth and Rakul will be seen as a fresh pair on-screen, this film marks Rakul`s third collaboration with Ajay Devgn after `De De Pyaar De` and `Runway 34`.

Apart from that, he will be also seen in director Abhishek Pathak`s next thriller `Drishyam 2` which is slated to release on November 18, 2022. He also has Boney Kapoor`s period film `Maidaan` and `Bholaa` in his kitty.