AJAY DEVGN

Ajay Devgn teases 'Drishyam' fans, says 'kuch purane bills...'

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in an upcoming comedy film `Thank God` alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 08:17 PM IST|Source: ANI
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, on Tuesday, teased his fans with some `purane bills` and Satsang CDs from his film `Drishyam`.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay dropped a string of pictures which he captioned, "Kuch purane bills haath lage aaj!."

Here is the post shared by the actor:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@ajaydevgn)

In the pictures, the actor dropped a snap of a restaurant bill, a CD from Swami Chinmayanand Ji Satsang, bus and movie tickets. Soon after Ajay shared the post, fans shared their excitement for the sequel of the film `Drishyam 2`. Actor Kajol dropped a funny comment on the `Golmaal` actor`s post and wrote, "Who did u go to the movie with."

Here are pictures shared by the actor:

"2 October Yaad hai na hum satsang Gaye the...DRISHYAM 2," another fan wrote. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta in the lead roles. Ajay Devgn`s character of Vijay in the hit 2015 film `Drishyam` made everyone believe that their family went on a holiday which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction. 

Ajay is all set to reprise one of his most intriguing characters on-screen and continue in Vijay`s shoes in the sequel. The story unveils a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be his way out this time. Tabu will reprise her role as Meera Deshmukh, Inspector General of Police.

The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013`s Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50. 

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in an upcoming comedy film `Thank God` alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. He also has Boney Kapoor`s period film `Maidaan` and his next directorial `Bholaa` in his kitty.

Ajay DevgnDrishyamDrishyam 2Thank God

