ALAYA F

Alaya F posts a yoga video, says 'behind every effortless video there are many fails'-Watch

On the work front, the Alaya will be next seen in the film 'Freddy'. It stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 04:02 PM IST
  • Alaya F shared a yoga video on Instagram
  • She made her debut with the film 'Jawaani Jaaneman'
  • She will be next seen in the movie 'Freddy'

New Delhi:  Bollywood actress and a popular figure on social media, Alaya F is someone who is extremely cautious about her health and of which yoga is a big part. Time and again, Alaya has served her fans with yoga videos of new kinds. Her body posture is evidence of how Alaya goes out and about to do yoga.

On Thursday the actress took to her social media where she shared a video of herself failing several times before getting a Yoga video right. In the caption, she wrote “ Here’s your reminder that behind every every effortless video, there’s a lot of effort and many many fails".

Here is the post shared by the actress:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@alayaf)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F, who made her debut with the hit film 'Jawaani Jaaneman' where she co-starred alongside Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan, has an interesting lineup of films. It includes U-Turn with Ekta Kapoor, Freddy, an action drama in which she will co-star with actor Kartik Aaryan and which will now have a direct OTT release, and other unannounced projects. 

